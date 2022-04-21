The city of Hastings is closing two blocks in downtown beginning Friday morning for safety reasons following the March 13 fire at Bert’s Pharmacy.
Tammy Orthmann, director of the Hastings Downtown Center Association, who has been in contact with local building and fire officials, wrote in an email to Downtown Center Association members on Thursday afternoon that the city has decided to close both lanes of Second Street between Lincoln and Hastings avenues as well as Hastings Avenue between Second and Third streets.
Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at 11:26 p.m. on March 13, arriving to find smoke and flames coming from the awning and wall of Bert’s Pharmacy at 700 W. Second St.
According to Orthmann, HFR Fire Marshal Anthony Murphy has been measuring Bert's building on the south side, and it is apparent the building is starting to bow.
Insurance companies still are working on the claims, so at this point demolition hasn't been scheduled. In order to secure the area around Bert's Pharmacy, the city has decided to close off the blocks.
Murphy said in a news release on March 23 that after a thorough review of the scene, including early photographs and witness statements, the fire was determined to be accidental in nature, related to the electrical wiring in a neon sign on the outside of the building.
Preliminary damage reports are estimated at over $1 million for Bert’s Pharmacy and the connected Hastings Visitor Center.
Estimated damage for the surrounding smoke-damaged buildings is in the thousands of dollars.
