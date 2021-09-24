The city of Hastings will begin evaluating whether to restrict parking on certain streets in town.
Fire Chief Brad Starling led a discussion at the Hastings City Council work session on Monday about placement of “No Parking” signs throughout Hastings.
Fire code allows for signage where there should be no parking.
“The whole purpose of that is to allow any emergency vehicle access to the area,” Starling said. “I thought it was important to bring to your attention that there are several areas in town that are not signed according to what fire code would require them to be signed.”
Starling presented maps displaying where No Parking signs currently are located in Hastings.
“Really, the purpose of this discussion is to let you know there are some places in town that I would say are inadequately signed from a fire safety and access perspective and could potentially solve of those issues with large vehicles parking in areas where they should not be,” he said. “The reality is, maybe at least one side of the street should be a no parking area.”
According to Section 15-403 of the city code, “the council may set aside any street, alley or public way, or portion thereof, wherein no vehicle shall be parked, and may also set aside any street, alley or public way, or portion thereof for the parking of any particular kind or class of vehicle, and when the parking of vehicles in any street, alley or public way or portion thereof, has been prohibited by resolution, no vehicle prohibited from parking thereon shall stand or be parked adjacent to the curb of the street, alley or public way, or portion thereof, longer than a period of time necessary to load and unload freight or passengers.”
City officials are treading lightly when it comes to possibly restricting on-street parking.
“When I spoke with Mr. Ptak about this, he said, ‘We’d better talk to council,” Starling said, referring to City Administrator Dave Ptak. “There could be issues with some of these neighborhoods as we go through and sign where people are used to parking on both sides of the street. Because of the size of the street, fire code would cause us to put a sign there.”
Starling was looking to the council for guidance and wanted to make them aware there could be negative feedback about the placement of additional No Parking signs.
He said the city will have to evaluate streets that don’t have No Parking signs, looking at the size of the street and how restricting street parking would affect the area.
“I’m not proposing we just go through all of the neighborhoods right now and start throwing up signs, by any means,” he said. “I just thought it was an opportunity to bring to your attention that we do have a lot of areas that are not signed properly, do not meet current fire code standards. I say ‘current’ — the standards have been around for decades.”
Referencing the map, Starling said there are streets that don’t allow parking on one side of the street.
“You can see on some of them, there are a couple signs on the street and then there’s none further down the block,” he said. “I could not tell you which of these streets pose problems with access issues.”
Councilman Shawn Hartmann asked what could override safety.
“I always operate in an environment of safety, quality, quantity,” he said. “When you bring up a fire issue, that’s a safety issue, and that immediately becomes one of the most important things we address, not quality or quantity, which would be the convenience and having the efficiency of being able to park in front of your house.”
Hartmann said someone would have a hard time convincing him if his house is on fire and a fire truck can’t get down the street that it’s not a top priority to make that happen.
Ptak said certain parts of Hastings developed long before the development of the city code.
“So we are victims of modern times trying to retrofit into things that are already in existence,” he said. “We need to be very careful as far as how we do this.”
He said this is something the city needs to look at a street-by-street basis.
“We trimmed trees because we couldn’t get school buses or garbage trucks down,” he said. “This is a similar-type situation. I’m all for safety, but there has to be practicality as far as how this is going to be implemented. I would be not in favor of having us just go out lickety-split with all kinds of No Parking signs.”
The consensus among council members was to begin the evaluation process.
