City officials will be looking to get estimates for asbestos abatement in the City Building, based on direction from the Hastings City Council at their work session Monday evening.
Council President Matt Fong suggested that Marty Stange, city environmental director, obtain estimates for removing asbestos from the building, since such removal will be needed. The rest of the council agreed.
Councilman Steve Huntley had asked about the ability to conduct asbestos abatement since that would need to be completed whether the City Building is demolished and replaced or undergoes extensive renovations.
The decision followed continued discussion about the fate of the city offices. The City Building has a leaky roof and leaky foundation and has issues with mold and other environmental health and safety concerns.
City Administrator Shawn Metcalf addressed some questions asked at the recent Ward 4 town hall meeting.
He said a structural engineer has looked at the building and didn’t see any significant concerns.
“The bones of the building are OK,” he said.
Addressing whether the matter should be put to a vote of the people, he said it’s the council’s duty to make that decision.
“It’s my opinion that this has become complex enough with all those details,” he said. “I think the council is best to make that decision.”
He said it’s true that other buildings could be utilized as a city hall, even if they were not designed as such, but he slightly favors the new-build option because it would save on utility costs in the long run.
“There’s extra space we don’t really need,” he said. “We would be heating and cooling that extra space.”
Further discussion focused on the new-build and extensive-remodel options. Based on the most recent estimates, Metcalf said there would be only about a $300,000 difference between the cost of the two projects.
Jim Brisnehan, one of the principals with CMBA Architect that is serving as architect for the project, said the timeline would be about 16-18 months for either option, with renovations taking slightly longer due to individual steps not being able to be completed simultaneously.
Members of the City Council received four different options for the future of a city office building.
The ad hoc “city hall” committee recommended that the city demolish the existing, 22,000-square-foot City Building at 220 N. Hastings Ave., and replace it on the same site with a new, single-story, 17,000-square-foot building.
The other main option considered is the down-to-the-concrete renovation of the current two-story building, which was built as a bank in 1963 and has housed city government functions since 1984.
Other options not discussed included relocating City Building functions to existing unused space at North Denver Station, 1228 N. Denver Ave., and making selected repairs at the existing City Building for an estimated $2 million. The committee strongly recommends against the repair option, saying it is wholly inadequate.
