Instead of imposing new ordinances, the city of Hastings will look at updating existing codes pertaining to truck parking and truck routes.
That was the suggestion of Mayor Corey Stutte after nearly 30 minutes of discussion about restricting trucks on sections of city streets during the Hastings City Council work session on Monday.
Stutte suggested on Monday that the city prioritize updating code in regards to truck length and bullet-point potential areas where the code could be improved.
He suggested the city could set up a survey document on the city website where residents could report specific issues.
The discussion was a continuation from the June work session. Council President Ginny Skutnik, who represents the First Ward and south Hastings, added the discussion to the June work session agenda after hearing concerns from other south Hastings residents about an increase in semi traffic in residential areas since construction started on U.S. Highway 6/34 west of Burlington Avenue.
Several concerned residents were in attendance at both work sessions.
Skutnik said her fellow First Ward Councilwoman Jeniffer Beahm, who was not in attendance on Monday, called her before Beahm left town to say four semis were lined up on A Street when she was waiting to turn onto Burlington Avenue and go to work. She went a different way.
Later that day she had to move her car because a semi was stuck on her residential street.
“It is a problem, and it’s getting worse rather than better,” Skutnik said. “So I would like see something drafted that we could look at that takes into account the commerce and the different issues we have to deal with as a city.”
The existing city code addressing restrictions on parking trucks states “It shall be unlawful for the operator of any truck, trailer, truck-tractor or semitrailer of an overall length of 20 feet including load, to stop or park such vehicle on any street, whether or not such street is marked for angle or parallel parking.”
Police Chief Adam Story referenced that requirement. Story, as well as a few council members, said that 20-foot limit is too short and needs to be updated.
“I would hate to full-time regulate a problem that’s temporary even if it is a temporary problem that moves to another location,” Councilman Butch Eley said. “Sooner or later it’s going to be over with. Do we want an ordinance to cover something that’s going to go away?”
Stutte pointed out that Baltimore Avenue as well as South, A and E streets are collector roads.
When it comes to truck routes, the city code states “The City Council may designate certain streets in the city that trucks shall travel upon and it shall be unlawful for persons operating such trucks to travel on other streets than those designated by such resolution for trucks, unless to pick up or deliver goods, wares or merchandise, and in that event the operator of such truck shall return to such truck routes as soon as possible in traveling through or about the City. The council shall cause notices to be posted or shall erect signs indicating the streets so designated as truck routes.”
“Right now we really have something short that’s actually pretty good,” Councilman Ted Schroeder said.
He said one issue is parking.
“We don’t need a semi parking in front of somebody’s house, and they shouldn’t be in there because first of all they aren’t conducting any business,” he said.
Schroeder spent many hours over several days observing traffic in south Hastings.
He witnessed trucks on Baltimore Avenue and A Street.
From Schroeder’s research, he saw trucks stay off other, more residential streets.
“I’m not in favor of really putting hardly any more restrictions in,” he said.
“Yeah, there may be a problem, but how big is that problem and how much will what we do affect that problem?” Eley said. “Before I would want to go anywhere with it I would want to see something in writing so that I know what I’m looking at. I don’t see this as a next-week deal. I see this as a back-and-forth. We’re going to have to fine-tune it.”
Also during the meeting, Ron Pughes, Adams County Emergency Management director, led a discussion about a plan that would prepare the city to continue operations during any type of threat or emergency and to quickly and effectively resume essential business functions if those operations are interrupted.
Pughes included a timeline that allowed for implementation of the continuity plan by June 2022.
Michele Bever, executive director of the South Heartland District Health Department, also led a discussion about American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Of the $350 billion in emergency funding provided by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the 26 communities within the four South Heartland counties are expected to receive $6.19 million and the counties themselves should receive $8.77 million.
Hastings would receive $4.17 million.
Within the categories of eligible uses, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet the needs of their communities. Those categories include:
- Support public health expenditures.
- Address negative economic impacts.
- Replace lost public-sector revenue.
- Provide premium pay for essential workers.
- Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
