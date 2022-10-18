The city of Hastings soon will seek a request for proposals for animal sheltering services for the city.
Members of the Hastings City Council discussed and received updates during their work session on Monday about the negotiation process with Heartland Pet Connection, which has provided animal sheltering services for the city since the shelter was established in 2004.
The existing agreement, for which the city pays Heartland Pet Connection $52,000 annually, was last renewed Jan. 28, 2013.
Seeking requests for proposals came about after city staff members first negotiated contract terms with an attorney representing Heartland Pet Connection.
Council members would approve the RFP process at a future meeting.
Police Chief Adam Story had led negotiations for the city since spring 2021.
City Attorney Clint Schukei said the RFP process isn’t an indictment on the services Heartland Pet Connection has provided. He also said the ability of the council to make the decision isn’t being circumvented by city staff.
“I don’t really think there has been an issue with the services that have been provided,” Schukei said. “It’s just that it’s a service some other people have expressed their desire to bid. After 20 years it’s hard to say it’s not appropriate to find out what else is out there.”
Kevin Johnson, utility manager and interim city administrator, said going out for an RFP doesn’t exclude Heartland Pet Connection. It just gives the opportunity for other shelters to be included.
He said during his five years with the city, he has heard multiple requests from council members to seek out more bids on a variety of items.
Council members expressed a desire to be kept informed during the negotiation process.
“My whole question on it was we haven’t heard anything on it and all of a sudden we’re going to go out for RFPs on it,” Councilwoman Ginny Skutnik said.
Johnson said this is an operational services agreement. Operational services agreements can be negotiated by department heads and then brought to the council.
Story said all of the city department heads have gone through the RFP process where the bid proposals come to the council for approval.
He brought the contract negotiation and RFP process to the council work session because of the context involved and he thought it was important to talk about it.
According to a draft of the RFP presented during the work session, the term of the agreement will run from Jan. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2028.
The city of Hastings delivers an average of 480 animals per year to the current animal sheltering service.
There are four criteria the successful contractor must be able to meet:
- Supply a copy of current Animal Shelter Facility License Application and License issued by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.
- Supply a copy of current Veterinary Care Plan required by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture inspector.
- Maintain an accurate log of all animals, their current &andpast status (impounded, claimed, adopted or euthanized) and make logs available to city staff during normal business hours.
- Each October provide an annual report that includes the number of animals taken in by kind and the fees (income) associated with the sheltering of those animals.
Founding Heartland Pet Connection member Penny Pratt, board member Tara McDaneld and shelter manager Jenny Theesen attended the work session.
Pratt provided a history of Heartland Pet Connection’s relationship with the city.
There was some discussion on Monday about the accountability of fees Heartland Pet Connection has collected from individual pet owners for sheltering services.
Pratt said previous city administration had allowed Heartland Pet Connection to keep those fees in lieu of raising the amount the city paid to the shelter.
“They’ve provided services for years to us and there has never been any qualms over the services they’ve provided,” Story said.
Also during the meeting, LeAnne Doose, public information manager for the city of Hastings, presented a plan for a regularly updated document on major city projects. The frequency and content of the document still is being tweaked.
Johnson also provided an update on employee position openings and operational reviews. He said the status of the development services director, assistant city administrator and citywide safety director positions will be on hold until after new City Administrator Shawn Metcalf begins work in Hastings.
