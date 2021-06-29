The city of Hastings will save nearly $1 million by refinancing a pair of series of bonds.
Members of the Hastings City Council voted 8-0 at their meeting Monday to approve Ordinance No. 4670, authorizing and providing for the issuance of not to exceed $8.33 million aggregate principal amount of Combined Revenue Refunding Bonds for the purpose of providing funds, together with other available funds of the city, for the payment and redemption of certain outstanding revenue bonds payable from the city’s gas, sewer and water utilities.
“This is something that will save quite a bit of money in interest,” City Administrator Dave Ptak said.
The closing date for these bonds is Aug. 5. Ptak said one of the bond counsel’s requirements for refunding is that the ordinance be adopted for at least 30 days prior to closing.
According to Ordinance No. 4670, the combined utility revenue and refunding bonds, Series 2012, dated Sept. 13, 2012, originally was issued in the principal amount of $16.535 million. The current outstanding principal amount is $10.17 million.
Andy Forney, the city’s bond counsel with D.A. Davidson of Omaha, was present Monday.
“I think Roger (Nash, city finance director) and Kevin (Johnson, utility manager) have both been doing a great job watching the refunding for an opportunity,” Forney said.
He said the current interest rate is 3.5%. The bonds would be refinanced at 1.3%.
The net savings will be almost $800,000, Forney said.
“It’s a big win for the city, and we’re really excited,” he said.
The council also unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4671 to amend a previous ordinance adopted by the City Council on July 24, 2017, to adjust interest rates and fees for an outstanding promissory note and to amend the loan agreement with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, formerly known as the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality.
Forney said D.A. Davidson had looked at refinancing this loan, as well, but couldn’t match what NDEE ordered.
“We were looking at refunding; we were going to wrap these all in together,” he said.
D.A. Davidson could offer 1.3%. NDEE could offer 1%.
“So it made sense for us to step away and let them do this piece of it at 1% and they can do it for free,” he said. “It was a good deal, an even better deal for the city.”
There would be $2.5 million refinanced. The interest rate is going from 2.5% to 1%.
Forney said he calculated the savings with an interest rate at 1.3% would be about $100,000.
“It’s north of $100,000 in savings for just shuffling some paper and amending the paperwork,” he said of the estimated savings with a 1% interest rate.
In other business, the council:
- Voted 7-0-1 to approve a claim from Eldon’s Automotive Repair in the amount of $734.39. Councilwoman Joy Huffaker abstained.
- Unanimously approved the final plat of Mary Lanning 2nd Subdivision, a parcel located at 715 N. St. Joseph Ave.
- Unanimously approved an agreement with Farris Construction Company Inc. for a substation garage in the amount of $673,977 split between two fiscal years.
- Unanimously approved tabling moving Hastings City Council meetings, Hastings City Planning Commission meetings, and Hastings Utility Advisory Board meetings from the Hastings Public Library to the Hastings City Building until the city receives the results of the City Building mold study.
- Unanimously approved applying for $727,000 of Community Development Block Grant funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to aid the expansion of Pacha Soap Co. in Hastings.
- Unanimously approved a resolution ratifying all actions taken by the City Council at its meeting on June 14.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4672, adopting the City
- of Hastings’ Purchasing Code
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing South Central Economic Development District to provide grant application assistance for a Community Development Block Grant for the Pacha Soap Co.’s proposed business expansion project.
- Held a closed session to discuss personnel issues, but took no action.
