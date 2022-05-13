Responding to apprehension about abandoning shared liability when it comes to water service line replacement, the city has updated its proposed water code changes.
Brandan Lubken, Hastings Utilities water and wastewater superintendent, spoke about the update during the Hastings Utility Board meeting Thursday morning.
Members of the Hastings Utility Board members voted 3-1 during their meeting on March 10 to recommend approval of a city code change that states the city would take responsibility for all lead service lines and work to replace all lines.
Following replacement, the portion of line the customer is responsible for would become longer.
The code change called for the curb stop — the valve that turns water service on and off for a building — to be 18 inches from the water main. City code currently calls for the curb stop to be installed at the property line.
Utility board member Mark Hemje dissented during the March 10 meeting. He expressed concern about what happens if there is a leak following line replacement, potentially creating a greater financial burden for the homeowner than is currently in place.
The issue was pulled from the Hastings City Council meeting agenda on which it was scheduled for action to allow for more work on the proposal. It now will appear on the May 16 council work session agenda.
Lubken said Thursday that concern about liability is understandable.
“I get it,” Lubken said. “As a typical customer, you buy a house, you check the furnace. You know that’s going to expire. You don’t know about your underground infrastructure. In conversation with council, board members specifically, and with our own group, we are willing to keep that shared liability portion.”
The plan is still to codify the fact the city is going to take responsibility for all lead service lines and work to replace all lines.
Also during the meeting, board members voted 4-0 to recommend approval of Central Plains Energy Project No. 5. Board member Shayne Raitt was absent.
Derek Zeisler, HU director of administration, said the Central Plains Energy Project is a joint action agency specializing in long-term prepaid natural gas deals for the benefits of municipal utilities.
Current members include Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha, Municipal Gas Utility of the city of Cedar Falls, Iowa, Watertown Municipal Utilities in South Dakota, city of Fremont, Osage Municipal Utilities in Iowa and the city of Hastings.
There currently are two active CPEP agreements.
CPEP No. 2 includes MUD, Cedar Falls and Hastings. Hastings makes up less than 5% of the deal, but CPEP No. 2 accounts for about 32% of Hastings’ annual gas purchases.
CPEP No. 4 includes MUD, Cedar Falls, Hastings, Watertown, Osage, Fremont. Hastings makes up less than 4% of the deal, but CPEP No. 4 accounts for about 23% of Hastings’ annual gas purchases.
Last year the two CPEP agreements saved the city $140,000.
“There has been benefits for our customers by participating in this agreement,” Zeisler said.
He anticipated CPEP No. 5 would result in an annual savings of $15,000 to $30,000.
The agreement between the participating partners, gas seller and the bank is for 30 years. It has 5 year look in with the potential to get out.
CPEP No. 5 includes MUD, Cedar Falls, Hastings and Watertown. Hastings would make up less than 2% of the deal, but CPEP No. 5 would account for about 8% of Hastings’ annual gas purchases.
Through CPEP Hastings only pays monthly for gas used.
CPEP gives the city a discount on gas the city plans to buy.
Volumes vary month to month as needed.
Zeisler anticipates this being the limit for gas supply prepayment agreements.
“The issue we run into is since we are committing to volumes into the future we have to be careful not to overcommit,” Zeisler said. “As I think everybody is aware, gas prices have changed greatly. For these prepaid deals, they are tied more to what interest rates are doing as far as what discounts could be had.”
The agreement does not lock in the price of gas. It locks in a commitment for the volume of gas, which creates a discount.
If the council approves the agreement, it would go into effect in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.