Opponents of an effort to add a voter identification requirement to the Nebraska Constitution are decrying the costs, complications and consequences they say will result from the action.
The group Citizens for Voter ID is working to gather the roughly 125,000 signatures needed to put the issue on the 2022 general election ballot.
Margaret Marsh of Hastings and Mike Forsythe of Omaha, both voting rights field organizers for Civic Nebraska, spoke about a counter-effort called Decline to Sign during a Hastings League of Women Voters Zoom presentation Friday. They said a voter ID requirement is redundant and will make it harder for eligible voters to vote.
“If this passes, those are things that are never going to go away,” Forsythe said of the costs, complications and consequences. “The taxpayers of Nebraska are going to pay millions of dollars in perpetuity. Also the complications and consequences of eligible citizens who are going to forfeit their right to vote.”
Marsh and Forsythe said there are no specifics in the petition wording stating what kind of identification is accepted.
The elections affected could include absentee voting and overseas military voting.
Civic Nebraska say this creates many unanswered questions about the implementation of this law.
Signatures for the petition are due to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office no less than four months prior to the general election, which is July 8, 2022.
Each petition sheet should contain signatures from one county only.
For a constitutional amendment, 10% of registered voters must sign. Signatures must be collected from 5% of the registered voters in 38 of the 93 Nebraska counties.
“So they can’t just do this all in Lincoln and Omaha,” Marsh said.
Civic Nebraska says a voter ID law would cost $3 million to implement and $1 million a year to maintain, which requires tax dollars.
It would complicate provisional, absentee and overseas military ballot processes and result in eligible voters unable to vote due to technicalities with the form of identification.
“Say, your driver’s license, your address on there does not match the address at which you are registered to vote,” Marsh said. “This may be a reason for them to exclude you from voting.”
There are many unanswered questions generated from the proposed amendment; voters are expected to vote on it without clarification.
Civic Nebraska is a nonprofit organization that promotes youth civic leadership, civic health programs and voting rights initiatives. The group says the current voting system isn’t broken and already secure.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen reported that a record number of ballots were processed in 2020 and thinks the counties handled and reported results well.
“We want to choose democracy-based values instead of excluding voters,” Marsh said. “We have the choice between a democracy that includes all eligible voters and a system that excludes people based on their circumstances or backgrounds. We should adopt policies that are about including more eligible voters, not about excluding people.”
Voters prove their identity when registering to vote. An added identity requirement is redundant and unnecessary, she said.
Marsh said a voter ID law also would make election day more difficult for poll workers.
She showed photos from her husband’s handgun license permit, driver’s license and passport, all of which were taken within the last 12 months.
“He doesn’t necessarily appear the same in any of these,” she said. “Just think about some of the licenses we have will be 10 years old by the time a voter gets to a polling location. It is really asking a lot of our poll workers.”
For more information contact Marsh at margaret.marsh@civicnebraska.org.
