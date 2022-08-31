With the pervasiveness of devices in society today, one class at Hastings College is hoping to help students learn to find balance between nature and technology.

Titled “Disconnect to Reconnect,” the two-week-long class examines the impact of nature and technology on human lives. Students in the screen-free course participate in daily outdoor activities and engage in workshops and collaborative projects that enhance creative thinking, communication, leadership and life skills.

observatory
