With the pervasiveness of devices in society today, one class at Hastings College is hoping to help students learn to find balance between nature and technology.
Titled “Disconnect to Reconnect,” the two-week-long class examines the impact of nature and technology on human lives. Students in the screen-free course participate in daily outdoor activities and engage in workshops and collaborative projects that enhance creative thinking, communication, leadership and life skills.
“The goal is to disconnect from technology to reconnect to self, others and nature,” Stephanie Furrer, chair of the psychology and sociology department at Hastings College, said. “We are completely technology-free.”
Furrer teaches the class in collaboration with Amy Sandeen, executive director of Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning. The pair have conducted seven sections of the class since January 2017.
“We love teaching this class,” Furrer said. “Experiential learning is the heart of it.”
The class meshes well with Prairie Loft’s mission to teach agriculture appreciation, outdoor education, cultural connections, and the wise use of natural resources.
“Prairie Loft is part of a worldwide movement affirming outdoor experiences are fundamental to human development,” Sandeen said. “We are here to help people find that balance again, especially in a world of technology.”
The course included an overnight retreat to Lied Lodge in Nebraska City, visits to Arbor Day Farm, Fontenelle Forest and Crane Trust.
For Hastings College junior Haley York, the best part was the trip to Crane Trust where the students went into the river and chased fish.
“It took me back to being 5 with my dad,” she said.
She would advise students considering the class to take it even though they have to give up technology for a short time.
“Don’t be afraid,” she said. “I think a lot of kids don’t want to take it because they don’t want to leave their phones.”
Shelby Banks, a Hastings College senior, said it struck her just how addicting devices can be during their overnight outing. She tried to pull out her phone and had to remind herself that she wasn’t supposed to look at it.
But the sacrifice was worth it. She said the course opened her eyes to how much people are consumed by devices.
“We use so much technology in our daily lives,” she said. “Until you step away from it, you don’t have the realization that you are on tech all the time.”
Junior Ally Stratton said the class helped her learn more about her technology use.
“It really helped me re-evaluate my relationship with technology,” she said. “It was fun to go places with people and get to know people at college a bit more.”
