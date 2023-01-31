HEBRON — Students and staff at Thayer Central Community Schools here have been directed to stay away from campus for a third straight school day as authorities continue to investigate a threat against the school that reportedly was received Friday afternoon.
On Tuesday afternoon, Thayer Central posted announcements to the school district’s website and social media pages stating classes would be canceled again on Wednesday and that no staff members were to report. The Southern Nebraska Junior High Quiz Bowl planned for Wednesday at the school was postponed.
School at Thayer Central also was closed Monday and Tuesday. The school played host to Centennial for high school basketball games as scheduled on Friday evening, but it’s unclear when officials learned of the reported threat Friday or Saturday and what that threat involved.
As it did in statements on Monday, the school stated the decision to keep the school closed for a third day was made out of an “abundance of caution.”
In a longer joint statement issued on its website Saturday, the school and Thayer County law enforcement announced school administrators had been notified of the threat and contacted local law enforcement for assistance in investigating the matter.
In turn, Thayer County law enforcement contacted the Nebraska State Patrol for support in addressing the situation. NSP was to be on campus Monday to complete an investigation.
The statement indicated Thayer County officers also would have an increased presence in and around the school until the issue is resolved.
The Saturday statement said more information would be released as it available, but that in the meantime officials and local law enforcement won’t answer any questions about the situation.
