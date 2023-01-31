HEBRON — Students and staff at Thayer Central Community Schools here have been directed to stay away from campus for a third straight school day as authorities continue to investigate a threat against the school that reportedly was received Friday afternoon.

On Tuesday afternoon, Thayer Central posted announcements to the school district’s website and social media pages stating classes would be canceled again on Wednesday and that no staff members were to report. The Southern Nebraska Junior High Quiz Bowl planned for Wednesday at the school was postponed.

