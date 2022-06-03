CLAY CENTER — After 132 years, the Zion Lutheran Church in Clay Center has closed its doors for the final time, though parishioners plan for the church’s mission to continue through an endowment.
Cliff Heftie, one of two remaining church council members, said dwindling attendance and difficulty finding a pastor are the main causes for the church to be disbanded.
Fran Schliep is the other council member, while Dave Higbea serves as treasurer.
“For probably for a year or two, we could see what was coming,” Heftie said. “We had our first vote in January whether to close.”
Fewer and fewer people attended the church, as members either died or moved away from the area. In the months before the closure, the congregation at Sunday services had dropped to eight to 10 people each week.
Heftie said the lack of parishioners also made it difficult to find a pastor willing to serve the church. For a time, they shared a pastor with Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil — but now that congregation is without a pastor, as well.
Heftie and his wife, Dotti, have attended the church since they moved to the area in 1964. At that time, the church was thriving despite several setbacks in its history.
Members of the original congregation founded in 1890 had their first meetings in the West Lynn Township schoolhouse. On Oct. 25, 1891, the first church building was dedicated, constructed six miles west and one mile north of Clay Center where it served a rural German population.
As the congregation grew, a new church became needed and was built in 1907. In the 14 years that followed, a parsonage was added to the site and a belfry was added to the church.
Heftie said they found record books dating back to the 1890s, some with parts written in German.
One of the highlights Heftie found while reviewing church documents was mention of a war board representative attending services in 1917, during World War I.
“Sermons were still in German, so a representative of the war board would come out and sit in the back of the service,” Heftie said.
The church reached a crossroads in 1942 when the U.S. Navy purchased the land where the church stood to begin construction of the Naval Ammunition Depot. The congregation had to either disband or relocate, as did the area families displaced by the NAD project. He said about 48 families attending the church had to move at the same time the church did.
Most of the displaced families moved to Clay Center, so the members of the church voted to relocate to the city. The church building and parsonage were loaded onto flatbed trucks and moved to the present location in Clay Center.
“They didn’t know how many would follow them,” Heftie said. “As many as 38 families still attended when they moved to Clay Center.”
Another setback occurred in 1951 when the church burned down in a fire. The church was being remodeled at the time, but no cause for the fire ever was given.
Fire also damaged the parsonage, but that could be repaired.
The church had to be completely rebuilt. The new building was raised on the same site, with most of the work being done by members of the congregation.
“It was rebuilt in brick in seven months,” Heftie said. “They held services in the Clay Center theater while rebuilding.”
Zion Lutheran Church celebrated its 100th anniversary in 1990 and raised money to donate $100,000 to two start-up churches — one in Kearney and another in Gering.
Heftie said parishioners have been generous through the years, but the dwindling attendance caused problems for maintaining the church.
“We didn’t really run out of money,” he said. “We ran out of people.”
The church’s final service was May 29 with the Rev. Jon Mapa officiating. About 120 people signed in for the final service — mainly family members who had moved away or had parents who attended the church.
Now, the remaining church members are working to clean out the building to put it up for sale soon.
Heftie said it’s tough to see the doors close on the church where his two children were baptized and confirmed.
“It’s emotional,” he said. “You have an attachment to it. I always felt it was going to be there. It is hard to give it up.”
But Heftie said the remaining church members are hoping to leave a legacy to continue helping people in the area for years to come. They have been working with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America to create a plan to put the remaining church funds and proceeds from the building sale into an endowment fund.
“We would like to focus on groups that help people in the area, such as the Blue Valley Nursing Home,” he said. “It will serve good purposes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.