CLAY COUNTY — Two landmarks symbolizing learning and literacy in Clay County communities have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Inclusion of the Clay Center and Harvard public libraries was announced June 23 in a news release from History Nebraska — formerly the Nebraska State Historical Society.
Both Clay Center and Harvard still welcome learners to Carnegie Libraries built by 1916. The Clay Center library stands on the south side the Clay County Courthouse square, while the Harvard library stands on the west side of Clay Avenue — the town’s main street — and also houses the city offices.
The Carnegie library building program was initiated by Andrew Carnegie, a Scottish-born American steel baron of the late 19th and early 20th centuries who became a leading philanthropist and gave money for public library buildings around the world.
Between 1883 and 1929, Carnegie’s philanthropy provided money for 1,689 public and university libraries across the United States, 660 in the United Kingdom and Ireland, 125 in Canada, and others in Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Serbia, Belgium, France, the Caribbean, Mauritius, Malaysia and Fiji. Carnegie died in 1919.
According to History Nebraska, Nebraska was home to 52 Carnegie Libraries, which were built with a combination of Carnegie and locally generated funds. The Carnegie library period in Nebraska ended in 1922.
Leaders in both Clay Center and Harvard raised money for their portion of the project costs by going door to door asking for donations.
In Clay Center, a total of $12,000 from all sources was raised to pay for the library building ($7,000) and an adjacent gymnasium ($5,000).
In Harvard, the community raised a total of $2,500 to go along with $6,000 in Carnegie funding to build the library structure.
Carnegie library structures are built in different styles but typically have distinctive design features including an indoor or outdoor staircase leading to the library entrance.
The National Register of Historic Places is an inventory of properties deemed worthy of preservation, aimed at helping to coordinate and support efforts to identify, evaluate and protect the United States’ historical and archeological resources.
For more information on the National Register program in Nebraska, contact History Nebraska’s Historic Preservation Office at 402-613-1591 or visit history.nebraska.gov/historic-preservation.
