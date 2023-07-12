CLAY CENTER — Bucket calves never have an easy start in life. Maybe their mothers die in the birthing process, or they are twins and their mothers don’t have enough milk for two calves, or for some other reason their mothers reject them.
In such cases, however, they get some extra tender loving care from the humans in their lives. To begin with, they are hand-fed milk replacer from a bottle. And eventually, every once in a while, they just may even find themselves being led around the show ring on a hot summer day at the county fair.
That day was Wednesday at the Clay County Fair here, where nine 4-H’ers and three 4-H Clover Kids brought their first- and second-year bucket calves before judge Rachel Adam.
According to the Clay County Fair Book for 2023, a first-year bucket calf must have been born between Jan.1 and May 31 of the current year and must have been off its mother from birth or by one week of age.
An exhibitor may show a bucket calf for a second year if he or she chooses, but may not also show in a market beef or breeding beef class at that time.
The 4-H bucket calf show has three elements. First, the exhibitor must complete a record book on the project, including a written narrative. The record book is evaluated by the judge, who then interviews each exhibitor individually. Finally, the exhibitor shows the animal in the arena to demonstrate his or her showmanship skills.
Adam evaluated the exhibitors’ record books and conducted the interviews during the day Wednesday, then eyed their performance in the ring before a crowd of about 75 spectators.
The fair began Wednesday and runs through July 15 on the fairgrounds in Clay Center.
Wednesday’s event included both junior and senior divisions for both first-year and second-year bucket calves, plus a non-competitive Clover Kid class for children who had not reached the magic age of 8 to become official 4-H’ers by Jan. 1.
While some may think the bucket calf show is all about small children showing very young beef animals, Adam said Clay County makes the project available to all 4-H members as well as the Clover Kids.
“Clay County’s pretty unique in that they allow 8- to 18-year-olds to exhibit bucket calves, which I think is awesome,” said Adam, who is a Nebraska Extension assistant for 4-H and youth development in Thayer County.
Allowing all 4-H’ers to show bucket calves makes a beef project feasible for some youths who may not have the facilities or funds to raise and exhibit a larger animal, Adam said.
The project offers all exhibitors a chance to develop valuable recordkeeping, interview and showmanship skills and get an introduction to the beef industry, she said.
“It’s a great learning opportunity,” she said.
According to the Clay County Fair Book, first-year bucket calf projects are evaluated 40% on the completed record; 40% on knowledge demonstrated in the interview; 10% on the health, quality and condition of the calf; and 10% on evidence of training.
Second-year projects are evaluated 25% on the record, 25% on the interview, 25% on the calf, and 25% on training.
Adam said interview questions for the exhibitors are based on information from their record books and especially the project story, or narrative, the exhibitors provide.
The questions are a bit different from those that may be asked by a judge in a regular beef showmanship contest, she said.
“Typically, (showmanship judges) would ask questions about the industry as a whole,” Adam said. “I have a whole story they write for me that I can ask questions off. The questions are more geared toward their particular situation and the story they want to tell.”
Nathan Brhel of Fairfield won champion honors in the junior division for first-year bucket calf on Wednesday. He said the three-month-old steer he exhibited was abandoned by its mother at birth because its hooves knuckled under.
Nathan helped his grandparents treat the newborn bull calf, which had its legs successfully straightened in about two week’s time. Nathan’s grandparents then sold him the calf for a 4-H project.
“I bottled him, I weaned him when he was about two months old, and I’ve been working with him,” Nathan said. “My grandparents and my mom mainly taught me how to show him. It’s been a great learning experience.”
Now vaccinated and castrated, the young steer got his first taste of show life on Wednesday.
Nathan, who is 11 and will be a sixth-grader in homeschool this fall, also has goats, chickens and static exhibits at the fair. He’s a member of the Shamrock Shepherds 4-H Club.
While Wednesday was his first experience showing a calf in the ring, he said he plans to bring the calf back to the fair in 2024, then determine what the future may hold for him as a beef exhibitor.
“Right now this is (just) a unique opportunity,” he said. “I want to try bucket calf again next year, and that could grow into something else. I can easily see how it could.”
Mason Menke, 10, was champion exhibitor in the junior division of the second-year bucket calf show Wednesday. He was proud to note that he and his steer calf, which was born in early 2022, have won their division at the Clay County Fair two years in a row now.
Mason said his calf was a stray that was found wandering alone in a field. The calf has endured two bouts of pink eye — as well as many sessions of walking in a halter with his owner.
“I learned to reward him after walking him a lot,” said Mason, an Independent 4-H’er who will be a fifth-grader this fall at Lawrence-Nelson Public Schools.
Nathan, the first-year junior division winner, said he sees a lot of educational value in the bucket calf project, including what it teaches about the importance of perseverance and good recordkeeping.
“It teaches you how to show cattle in general, which I think is interesting,” Nathan said. “It also teaches you how cattle behave with children and other humans.”
Adam, the judge, said the bucket calf project helps young exhibitors get their foot in the door in an industry that needs new producers and workers.
“The bucket calves are the future of the beef industry and the beef show in Clay County,” she said. “It’s a great place to start.”
Here are results from Wednesday’s show:
First-Year Bucket Calf
Junior division: Nathan Brhel, champion; Keaton Griess, reserve champion
Senior division: Harper Lange, champion; Briley Griess, reserve champion
Second-Year Bucket Calf
Junior division: Mason Menke, champion; Cord Pope, reserve champion; Olivia Pope, purple ribbon
Senior division: Owen Smiley, champion; Lily Griess, reserve champion
Clover Kids
Ribbon winners: Tyler Hajny, Bristol Jasnoch, Scarlett Hajny
