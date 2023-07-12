CLAY CENTER — Bucket calves never have an easy start in life. Maybe their mothers die in the birthing process, or they are twins and their mothers don’t have enough milk for two calves, or for some other reason their mothers reject them.

In such cases, however, they get some extra tender loving care from the humans in their lives. To begin with, they are hand-fed milk replacer from a bottle. And eventually, every once in a while, they just may even find themselves being led around the show ring on a hot summer day at the county fair.

