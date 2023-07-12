Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 87F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.