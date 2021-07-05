CLAY CENTER — Residents of Clay County and the surrounding area can get ready for some “Home Grown Fun” later this week as the 2021 Clay County Fair gets under way.
Open Class and 4-H exhibits will start arriving on the fairgrounds in Clay Center Tuesday evening. The fair gets under way Wednesday and continues through Saturday.
Highlights will include extreme bull riding on Wednesday night; the ranch rodeo on Thursday evening; inflatables for the kids, putt-putt golf, the kiddie pedal pull and a concert by Jade Marie Patek and James Lee Band on Friday night; and figure 8 and trailer races on Saturday evening.
Here’s the daily schedule:
Tuesday
6-9 p.m.: 4-H and Open Class exhibit entry
Wednesday
8-10 a.m.: 4-H exhibit entry
8-11 a.m.: Open Class exhibit entry
11 a.m.: 4-H rabbit show
2 p.m: 4-H poultry show
5:30 p.m.: 4-H bucket calf show
7 p.m.: Extreme bull riding
Thursday
8:30 a.m.: 4-H swine show
Noon: Open/ 4-H horse show
5:30 p.m.: Rainbow Classic pet show
6:30 p.m.: Ranch rodeo Calcutta
7 p.m.: Ranch rodeo
Friday
8:30 a.m.: 4-H beef show
1 p.m.: 4-H sheep/meat goat show
6 p.m.: Round robin contest
6-10 p.m.: Rock It Inflatable Activities
6:30 p.m.: Kids’ tractor pull
7-10 p.m.: Putt-putt golf
8-11 p.m.: Concert by Jade Marie Patek and James Lee Band
Saturday
9:30 a.m: 4-H cat/small animal show
10:30 a.m.: 4-H beef fitting contest
2:45 p.m.: Round Robin awards
3 p.m: 4-H livestock auction and South Central Cattlemen’s barbecue
4-7 p.m.: Clay County 4-H Council barbecue
6 p.m.: Figure 8/trailer races
7-9 p.m: 4-H/Open Class exhibits released
Sunday
9-11 a.m.: Pick up 4-H and Open Class exhibits
