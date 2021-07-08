CLAY CENTER — The Clay County fair is in full swing for 2021.
The 4-H exhibits are the dominant components to this year’s celebration, which continues through Saturday on the fairgrounds in Clay Center.
The 4-H rabbit show was Wednesday morning, as young 4-H’ers were looking forward to showing off their rabbits to earn top honors.
Kristen Rohrer won Best in Show, and Aidenny Watson was runner-up. Aidenny has been involved in 4-H for seven years and loves doing it.
“In 4-H, I like to be around a lot of nice people,” she said. “I like to go and to show off my animals, but it is a good time and a good experience being around a bunch of different people.
“I started off one day with a rabbit, and that is what made me start to go into 4-H, and my passion for the animals help lead me to become involved in 4-H. As I got older, my love for rabbits grew, and so it made me want more of them that helped me get to this point in 4-H.”
A Thursday night ranch rodeo, Friday night concert by Jade Marie Patek and James Lee Band, and figure 8 and trailer races Saturday night are the entertainment highlights of this year’s fair. The swine and horse shows on Thursday, beef, sheep and meat goat shows on Friday, and cat and small-animal shows on Saturday anchor the remainder of the youth competition.
Friday night entertainment for kids includes Rock It Inflatables, the kids’ tractor pull and putt-putt golf.
