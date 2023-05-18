Area law enforcement agencies are joining the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for the 2023 Click It or Ticket enforcement mobilization to coincide with the Memorial Day holiday.
The Nebraska State Patrol began its high-visibility enforcement effort on May 15 and will continue through June 4.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is participating from May 22 to June 4.
The national effort is part of a national campaign to encourage seat belt use.
Buckling up is the most effective way to reduce traffic crash injuries and the severity of those injuries, the release states. In 2021, 57% of fatally injured passenger vehicle occupants were not wearing seat belts, according to the NHTSA.
