With a few public comments in favor and one questioning how the project would affect drainage in the area, the request from Hastings Catholic Schools that the city of Hastings vacate Kansas Avenue between Sixth and Fifth streets got the blessing of the Hastings Planning Commission Tuesday.
Planning Commission members voted 9-0 at their regular meeting to recommend approval of the vacation of the right-of-way of Kansas Avenue from Fifth to Sixth streets and the adjacent alley.
The request relates to a five-year, $10 million capital campaign to renovate St. Cecilia High School and address other needs within the school system including enhanced teacher pay, an enlarged St. Cecilia campus and added security. Of that total, more than $8 million would go toward physical improvements.
While vacating that block of Kansas Avenue will allow for an addition to the east side of St. Cecilia for a secure entrance and office area, more classrooms and a new chapel, the closure also is intended to improve student safety.
“The first and foremost objective of this is safety of our students and our staff and visitors,” the Rev. Thomas Brouillette, chief administrative officer for Hastings Catholic Schools, told Planning Commission members.
There are about 2,500 crossings of Kansas each school day by students and staff walking back and forth between the high school and adjacent middle school on the west side of the street and the gymnasiums, fine arts center and cafeteria on the east side. With 176 school days, that means about 440,000 crossings of Kansas Avenue each academic year.
“We’ve been fortunate there’s no serious injuries have been realized between Fifth and Sixth on Kansas where a student will typically cross an average eight times each day,” Brouillette said.
Dan Sheehy, a St. Cecilia alumnus and father of four, spoke in favor of the project. Sheehy is one of the campaign chairs.
“Thank God there has never been an accident,” he said. “We’re probably living on borrowed time, that’s all I’ve got to say.”
His youngest child now is going through St. Cecilia. While he hasn’t worried about his children’s safety crossing Kansas Avenue, Sheehy said, life would be easier for parents knowing the block is closed to motor vehicle traffic.
Mark Callahan, chief operating officer of Mary Lanning Healthcare, also spoke in favor of the project. He said St. Cecilia has been a good neighbor to the hospital, which sits north of the school on the other side of Seventh Street.
“When they came to us and told us about this project, we sat down and really looked at it,” he said. “This is not going to affect Mary Lanning right now or anything we have planned in the future. It shouldn’t affect any kind of health care, any of our patient flow or anything like that.”
Lee Vrooman, director of engineering for the city of Hastings, said one of the requirements for the closure was to have a traffic study and to demonstrate that the adjacent roadways wouldn’t be affected.
JEO Consulting completed the study. The study details three changes to the flow of traffic with this potential traffic closure.
First, the intersection of Fifth Street and Kansas Avenue would become a three-way stop-controlled T-intersection. Second, all access to the school parking lot south of the gymnasium would come off of Colorado Avenue because there no longer will be access out of the west side on Kansas Avenue. Third, Sixth Street between St. Joseph and Kansas avenues would be converted into a one-way, eastbound street.
The changes mostly affect the Fifth Street and Denver Avenue intersections.
Vrooman said the traffic study found no significant impacts from closing the block of Kansas Avenue.
Darrell Pernicek, who lives in the 600 block of North Kansas Avenue, asked how the project would affect stormwater.
“If we get heavy storms, Seventh becomes a river and Kansas is the tributary,” he said.
Ryan Kavan, with JEO Consulting, lead engineer of site plan, said while hard numbers will come later as part of the building permit process, the project will reduce surface area and add more landscaping, which reduces the flow of water.
Brouillette thanked Planning Commission members and the public for consideration of the project.
“We’re very excited about this potential project and very grateful again for your consideration of it, also the consideration of the residents and citizens of Hastings,” he said.
The matter now goes before the City Council, which will conduct its own public hearing before making the final decision.
