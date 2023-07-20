Some of Adams County’s littlest livestock exhibitors got their moment in the show ring Thursday in an event that brought large smiles, a few laughs and a lot of learning.
Pre-4-H’ers ages 5-7 participated in the Clover Kids Livestock Show on the county fairgrounds in Hastings.
Adams County Fairfest 2023 runs through Sunday.
The children, who can become official 4-H’ers after they turn 8, showed rabbits, poultry, bucket calves, halter lambs, lead goats and swine during the hourlong show inside the fairgrounds’ livestock arena. In all, about 36 or 37 animals and birds were shown.
Judge Crystal Fangmeier of Hebron put the youngsters through their paces, taking time to walk through the showmanship process for each species.
Rabbits and poultry were set on tables in the middle of the show ring, and each exhibitor had to tell about his animal or bird. Then, Fangmeier went down the line asking questions, holding up the cordless microphone for each child.
“This is the only thing my kids didn’t do in 4-H, is show chickens,” Fangmeier said during the poultry show. “I used to think this is the easy event, but it isn’t.
“When you guys do showmanship, you have to be public speakers, so that is why I talk to you.”
Fangmeier is a 4-H alumna and past 4-H mom, 4-H leader, and former longtime Nebraska Extension assistant for 4-H and youth development in Thayer and Nuckolls counties. She also served in Fillmore County for a time — meaning she once was in the thick of running 4-H events at three county fairs each summer.
She has served as judge for the Clover Kids Livestock Show in Adams County — an event inaugurated in 2019 — several times. She said she remembered some of the exhibitors from a year ago.
When one of the poultry exhibitors’ birds began making an unholy squawk in the middle of the show, she assured the child all that commotion comes with the territory.
“They can be noisy, and they can leave us little treats on the table,” Fangmeier said. “That’s OK — that’s just part of showing.”
While a few of Thursday’s youthful exhibitors seemed a little shy in front of the crowd, others appeared to enjoy themselves — and especially the sound of their own voices in the microphone.
“It’s a boy!” young Daisy Gilmore announced, a big smile on her face, while reciting all the information she knew about her rabbit.
Fangmeier told the children how to offer the judge a view of each side of their rabbit, plus the tail, the teeth, the toenails, the tattoo if applicable, and the special parts indicating if the rabbit is male or female.
The same went for the chickens, with special mention of the beak, the comb, and the feathers from a side view.
“You want to show they have all their wing feathers,” Fangmeier said, demonstrating how to accomplish that.
For the bucket calves, the judge spoke to the children about setting the animals’ feet and reminded them of the importance of constant eye contact.
“As you walk around the ring you want to look at the judge,” Fangmeier said. “That’s hard, but keep your eyes on me.”
When it was time for questions from the judge, exhibitor Jude Schroeder had answers at the ready concerning his calf, whom he has named “Little Clover No. 2.”
“Is this your calf?” Fangmeier asked Jude, receiving an affirmative reply.
“Are you taking care of it?”
“Of course I am.”
Fangmeier then asked Jude how he takes care of the calf, and he said he walks around the barn with it. The judge then asked if he feeds and waters the calf, as well.
“Yes, I think I do,” Jude said.
Fangmeier said she enjoys working with goats because of their personality. But some goats were a little hard to manage Thursday — particularly Evie Sommerfeld’s, which kept falling over in the sand and being picked back up by Evie’s dad.
As it turns out, Evie was showing a fainting goat.
The swine show brought just two entries. Fangmeier encouraged the exhibitors to make an “Oreo” in the show ring, with themselves and the judge as the cookies and the hog as the frosting in the middle.
“See how the pig is between me and you? There you go,” she told exhibitor Emmersyn Krous.
She had a good conversation with Clover Kid Caden Hurt, as well. Meanwhile, Caden’s hog got behind a folding table near the edge of the ring and flipped it on its side.
Thursday was a time for the Clover Kids to don their 4-H T-shirts, blue jeans and cowboy boots. French braids were all the fashion for the girls.
The children shared their names for their animals with Fangmeier. Caden Hurt showed a hen named Red Tornado; Kinsley Duden introduced her lamb named Eddie; Amelia Whitten announced that her goat is named Skippy.
When the show was over, Julie Ochsner, Nebraska Extension assistant in Adams County, pronounced herself pleased.
“The future is bright for Adams County with all these Clover Kids,” she said.
Adams County Fair animal science shows continue July 21 with market broilers, poultry and beef starting at 8 a.m. The July 22 schedule includes the horse and goat shows, both starting at 8, and the dog show at 9 a.m. The livestock round-robin showmanship contest commences at noon Sunday.
