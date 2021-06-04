Grace UMW
Grace United Methodist Women met May 10 at the church with 16 members present.
Phyllis Lloyd gave the opening devotion.
Three May birthdays were acknowledged and cards will be sent.
President Sharon Selley called the meeting to order.
Lloyd shared two articles from Response Magazine and Dee Runcie shared from the Prayer Calendar. The Rev. Tamara Holtz gave the CWU Least Coin devotion.
Minutes of the April meeting were read and approved. Current treasurer’s report as of April 30 was given.
Dedicated Light recipients are Sue Ljunggren and Barb Jenkins, Special Mission Recognition recipient is Donna Bruce and CWU Inspiring Woman is Georgia Bishel. A reception honoring them will be held in July.
It was decided not to have summer social this year.
A schedule for sending birthday cards to members each month was established.
Mission Coordinator reports were given. Members are encouraged to continue clipping Best Choice labels.
Selley gave the program from the UMW program book titled “Bold Steps in Defiance of Justice.” Scripture was from Exodus 1:15-22 and 22:5-10. The current social issue highlighted was paid family and medical leave.
Selley told of a District Retreat to be held via Zoom on June 5 from 10 a.m. to noon. Harrietta Reynolds will be the speaker.
Prayer joys and concerns were shared, and the meeting was closed with prayer by Selley.
The next meeting will be June 14 at the church.
DAR
The Daughters of the American Revolution, Niobrara Butler Johnson Chapter, met June 1 at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center in Hastings.
Recording secretary Cheryll Marr presented a program on DAR Schools for at-risk and underprivileged children and youth.
Regent Connie Plettner called the meeting to order.
Chaplain Maryann Thompson opened with the invocation. The DAR Ritual, Pledge of Allegiance, American’s Creed and Preamble of the Constitution were recited by all. Marr recorded 11 members, one associate member and one guest present. Officers’ reports, the President General’s Message and the Minute reports were given.
On May 30, Community Service awards were presented to Gene Keasling for the Harvard Veterans Wall and to Laurie Jarzynka for the Children’s Memorial Garden in Harvard.
A first responder barn quilt was presented to Clay Center June 3 at the town’s fire hall.
Members voted to sponsor a youth to attend the Indian Youth of America Summer Camp as a memorial for past member Emogene Libby.
Members are asked to bring items for care packages for women serving overseas with the military and to bring school supplies and books for KDS DAR School’s fall term.
A Community Service award will be presented July 12 to Kristen Rohrer at Harmony Park in Edgar.
Gayle Van Patten reported on Maryland Living Center’s need for donations of furniture, cleaning supplies, books and other articles for apartment living.
Plettner presented a Vietnam commemorative pin to guest Cathy Winegarden for her military service.
The next meeting will be 12:30 p.m. July 6 at at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Youth & Family Center.
State Regent Candace Cain will be the guest and program presenter.
For more information concerning Daughters of the American Revolution, call Plettner at 402-429-3655.
