Christian Women’s Club
The Hastings Christian Women’s Club, a division of Stonecroft Ministries, met May 17 at North Shore Church. The theme was “Let’s Take a Look Inside.”
Pam Wilson of Altoona, Iowa, was the guest speaker. Her topic was “Stained Glass Windows: It’s What’s Inside That Counts.”
Jan Lampher presented the special feature. She brought much of her collection of Lily of the Valley dishes and collectibles, and shared many stories.
Joel Jank on his cello, accompanied by Deb Dowling, provided the music.
The next meeting will be at 12:30 p.m. June 7 with the theme, “Our Flag Still Flies.” The speaker will be Sue Hernandez of Woodland Park, Colorado. Her topic will be “A Place to Belong.” The Rev. Bill Nottage-Tacey will show “Flags of Our Fathers” for the special feature. Music will be presented by soloist Kasse Lower.
To make reservations, call Elizabeth at 402-705-3040 or Ronda at 402-462-6608 by June 2. Reservations are necessary and cancellations are essential. There is a fund to help with a babysitter if necessary.
First Congregational UCC Women’s Fellowship
First Congregational United Church of Christ Women’s Fellowship met May 26 at the church.
Hostess was Marilyn Stickels. Co-hostess was Sherry Block.
Marilyn Stickels called the meeting to order. Minutes and treasury report were read.
Cathy Cafferty reported that Barry Rempp will be the interim pastor. A visionary committee has been selected to decide on going forward. The church will buy First Presbyterian’s technical equipment. Two new computers and a TV are needed. Everything is expected to be done by the end of June.
June 12 will be a cleanup day at church.
Since Jazzercise is meeting at the church every day except on Fridays, the group needs to coordinate with them if they need to use Fellowship Hall.
Boy Scouts no longer will be using the facility.
Dates were set for next year with a pot luck on Sept. 12, soup lunch on Nov. 14 and salad lunch on March 13. Members will clean the kitchen June 25 at noon.
The next neeting is 1 p.m. Sept. 15. The program will be planned scheduled future events.
HARSP
The Hastings Area Retired School Personnel met May 24 at Educational Service Unit No. 9 with President Karen Myers presiding. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. Minutes of the previous meeting were presented and approved. The treasurer’s report was presented and placed on file.
Cathy Morgan presented volunteer certificates for the last two years and collected volunteer sheets for the current year. Jan Barneson sent a legislative report. Jan Heady announced that HARSP would not be working a food booth at the Adams County Fair this year. Myers announced that the July luncheon meeting will be held at the Good Samaritan Senior Center.
Myers installed the newly elected secretary, Jeanne Wood, and treasurer, Sue Miller. Donna Dill was thanked for her work as the previous treasurer. Marsha Sukup and Karen Christensen were named the new co-chairpersons for the membership committee.
A memorial service led by Sue Miller honored members who passed away in the past two years. Those members were June Bentz, Dixie Tripe, Elaine Lamski, Rita Jaworski, Jim Nemetz, Ruth Schmer, Ruth Nelson and Glenda Kress. Sandy Brown offered the benediction. A donation in the deceased members’ names will be given to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
Myers announced that gift cards to Special Scoops had been purchased for ESU 9 employees to thank them for allowing the group to hold its meetings at their facility.
Linda Kuzelka thanked this month’s refreshment committee: Diane Gundlach, Phillis Hawes, Donna MInnick Elaine Witt, Barbara E. Yost, and Lori Schroeder.
The program about Duncan Aviation was presented by Randy Dill.
The next meeting will be July 26.
