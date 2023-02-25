This semester, a dozen seniors at Hastings High School are getting a first-ever chance to gain entry to the health care industry through a class being offered on school time.
The Healthcare Pathways course helps students develop the practical and interpersonal skills necessary to properly care for patients or residents in a hospital, nursing home or other health care setting.
The course also provides a foundation of knowledge that can be applied to future studies in nursing or other health care disciplines, one of the instructors said.
Through a partnership involving Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings Public Schools and Central Community College, the students are doing the coursework and hands-on training to prepare for Nebraska licensure as certified nursing assistants — licensure that, once in hand, could open the door immediately to a part-time or full-time job in various health care settings.
Carol Hamik, nurse recruiter and clinical outreach coordinator for Mary Lanning Healthcare, said that while CNA positions might be entry-level in a health care workplace, CNAs spend significant time with the patients or residents they serve and play an important role in meeting those individuals’ immediate physical and emotional needs.
“A lot of times I call a CNA an ambassador of the institution,” said Hamik, who co-teaches the class at Hastings High. “The CNAs work together with the health care team, but they have that bedside care connection. They’re the ones that go in and spend the extra time with the patients to listen to their stories.”
Hamik said taking the course and obtaining CNA licensure will give students a fundamental grounding in patient care that will serve them well in any further health care role they may assume someday — perhaps working for Mary Lanning or another organization in the Tri-Cities area, where nurses and other health care professionals are in great demand.
“What this will do is open up the door for there to be more CNAs, in the hope that these CNAs will then come to Mary Lanning to work and to pursue their education in nursing,” Hamik said.
Meanwhile, the students are learning skills ranging from how to take a person’s pulse to how to put sheets on that person’s bed.
“It’s fun to watch them learn,” Hamik said. “We’re not only working on building their skills; it’s increasing their confidence in that they can do this type of a job.”
The Hastings High class is being offered first thing in the morning on Orange Days in the school’s block schedule: 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., either two or three days per week. It’s open to students age 16 and older; in Nebraska an individual must be at least 16 to be licensed as a CNA.
Instructors are Hamik and fellow MLH nurses Martha Vinge-Sheridan and Amanda Ablott. Hamik said Vinge-Sheridan and Ablott do most of the teaching, covering topics including basic patient care, infection control, nutrition basics, anatomy, communication skills, medical documentation, safety procedures and more.
In the high school’s revamped Classroom 8, now outfitted with health care beds, wheelchairs and other equipment found in a typical nursing home room, the nurse-instructors from Mary Lanning spend the first part of each class session leading the students through workbook material related to the duties of a CNA in a hospital, clinic, long-term care center or other health care setting.
Then, the students practice what they have learned, using mannequins and the other equipment in the room.
One by one, the students test out of various skills every CNA must be able to demonstrate successfully: everything from how to wash their own hands thoroughly before working with a patient or resident; to how to take vital signs, administer a bed bath, or help a person transfer from a bed to a chair or get to the toilet. After completing every three or four workbook chapters, they take a quiz to test how much knowledge they have retained.
Once they have completed 76 hours in the classroom — a mark they should hit in late April — the Hastings High students will be eligible to take the CNA licensure examination under the watchful eye of an instructor from CCC, who will come to the high school to evaluate them. CCC has provided the curriculum for the course.
When licensed, the freshly minted CNAs will be eligible to work in any setting where CNAs are employed. Meanwhile, their grade for the high school class is based on their skills testing and quiz performance and the outcome of the state examination.
Hamik credited Susan Meeske, director of the Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation, with making connections to forge the partnership between Mary Lanning, the school and the community college necessary to get the course started.
The discussion began in a problem-solving vein for Mary Lanning, which constantly is looking for new employees.
“The foundation noticed there are always areas of the hospital that are looking for positions,” she said. “(Meeske) thought, ‘What can I do to make a difference?’ ”
Grants from the Sunnyside Foundation and Hastings Community Foundation provided the beds and other equipment the students need in the classroom for training.
Students for the class all have an interest in nursing or other health care education including phlebotomy, radiology and pre-medicine.
“Everybody has their own goals, but they’re all connected around health care,” Hamik said.
The class size was capped at 12, and 20 other students were left on a waiting list, she said.
Olivia Terwey, 17, said she got the last spot in this semester’s class after learning about it in late fall.
Terwey plans to attend Hastings College following graduation, majoring in biology and minoring in Spanish on the pre-medicine track. She said she heard about plans for the CNA class through Hastings College contacts, then sought out a guidance counselor to see if she could participate.
She said she’s the only student in the class who currently has sights set on going to medical school, but that she’s gaining a solid introduction to patient care that may help her refine her thinking about her future plans.
“I think it’s just really a good eye-opener for life,” she said.
As a swimming pool lifeguard, Terwey said, she already has had training in health and safety interventions such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation and first aid. Now, she’s learning much more about the myriad health care roles being filled by nurses and those who assist them.
“It’s really cool to see how much CNAs and nurses are actually doing,” she said.
Terwey said working as a CNA would be a valuable real-life experience, and she may look for a position this summer after receiving her certificate.
Hamik, who has been a nurse for 33 years, said health care professionals who got jobs as CNAs earlier in life often are better at what they do for having that work history.
She noted that even Eric Barber, CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare, worked as a CNA when he was younger.
All nursing schools in the Tri-Cities require candidates for their programs to hold a CNA license to be admitted, Hamik said. And some high schools in the region began offering CNA training as long as five years ago.
For this inaugural semester, Hamik said, the grants used to start the Hastings High program also are covering the students’ CCC tuition and fees. Going forward, however, the students will need to cover those costs to take the course.
Mary Lanning will continue to support the program, she said, because its leadership understands how important it is to raise up young people from south central Nebraska as the region’s health care workers of tomorrow.
“At Mary Lanning we’re really working to ‘grow our own’ within the facility in many areas,” she said. “This ‘grow our own’ example is the Hastings High CNA class.”
