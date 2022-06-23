With an eye on enhancing entrepreneurship in Hastings, several partners are looking to transform a portion of the Stein Building in downtown Hastings into co-working and business incubator space.
Maggie Esch, Central Community College-Hastings regional entrepreneurship director, spoke about the proposal during the Hastings City Council work session on Monday.
She said the space would be a hub for entrepreneurship.
“This is the place where innovators, creators, entrepreneurs, small-business owners can come together under one roof and we can provide workshops, business coaching, business planning services, as well as align them with potential funding to open their business within the community,” she said.
Other partners in the project include the Central Community College Foundation, Hastings Economic Development Corp., Community Redevelopment Authority, Hastings Community Foundation and Hastings College.
“This has been a very collaborative project from the beginning,” Esch said.
The goal is to be able to provide services to the community that lead to entrepreneurship.
Co-working and business incubation tend to be separate entities in more urban areas.
Hastings is bringing these two concepts under one roof.
“That’s what makes sense for our community as it does for other communities across Nebraska,” Esch said.
Co-working provides a shared space for workers from different companies. Participants share basic amenities such as a conference room, wi-fi and utilities.
Incubation is specific to the services that can be provided to help grow a fledgling business.
“That’s where that business coaching and planning comes into play,” she said.
Esch said the concept is unique in Hastings because business incubation services will be provided, in addition to the co-working space.
“And we have all these partners at the table, the ones that we believe will set this space up for success,” she said.
The project is in the funding phase now. A lot of work already has occurred.
It will be a nonprofit entity.
“We are there to provide services to the community,” Esch said. “That’s our role.”
Any revenue in excess of costs associated with running the space will go toward additional programming.
The partners believe the Stein Building, 620 W. Second St., is the best fit for the project.
The co-working and business incubator space includes 5,000 square feet on the first level and an additional 5,000 square feet of space on the lower level.
Esch said membership prices are “under market rate.”
“We want this to be a space where entrepreneurs and small businesses start and then grow out of,” she said.
The project partners are requesting a $300,000 investment from the city, primarily for construction costs.
The partners are talking to other potential funders, as well.
“We think this is something that will not only build our community,” Esch said. “It’s going to attract those entrepreneurs and small-business owners that we’ve seen really become so essential for our community, especially over these last couple of years.”
City Councilman Ted Schroeder spoke in favor of supporting the project.
“I think this is fantastic,” he said. “With the no growth that we’ve had over the last 30, 40 years, it’s crucial that these types of things start happening.”
A co-working and business incubator space could be “one big shot” for the community, he said.
“I’ve always felt like we seem to sit back and wait for people to come to us and not be proactive,” Schroeder said.
