The case of a 47-year-old Hastings man accused of trying to distribute cocaine has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Roosevelt Occelien of 631 S. Bellevue Ave. waived his right to a preliminary hearing Oct. 1.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound the case over to the district court.
Occelien faces two counts of intent to distribute a controlled substance (cocaine), a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
According to the arrest affidavit, Occelien sold cocaine to an undercover officer on Aug. 20, 2020, and to another individual cooperating with law enforcement on Sept. 17, 2020.
