The case against a 20-year-old Hastings resident charged with distributing cocaine has been sent to the Adams County District Court.
Haley Raney of 746 E. Fifth St. waived her right to a preliminary hearing Friday in Adams County Court.
Adams County Judge Michael Burns bound over two counts of distribution of a controlled substance (cocaine), each a Class 2 felony punishable by up to 50 years in prison.
Raney is scheduled to be arraigned in the district court on July 11 at 1:30 p.m.
According to the arrest affidavit, Raney sold cocaine to a confidential informant on Dec. 8, 2021, and Dec. 22, 2021, both times inside a vehicle outside 746 E. Fifth St.
