A 25-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Jan. 25 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation for possessing cocaine on Oct. 4, 2021.
Shadrick McCoy, whose last known address was 118 E. Paul St., pleaded not guilty Jan. 3, 2022.
A 25-year-old Hastings resident was sentenced Jan. 25 in Adams County District Court to two years of probation for possessing cocaine on Oct. 4, 2021.
Shadrick McCoy, whose last known address was 118 E. Paul St., pleaded not guilty Jan. 3, 2022.
McCoy was found guilty at the conclusion of a trial on Aug. 10, 2022.
Adams County District Judge Morgan Farquhar sentenced McCoy.
Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) is a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Crime and courts reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.