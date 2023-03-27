It was a dark and rainy night when the guests at Boddy Manor were asked to help solve the murder of their host.
Alpha Psi Omega, the Hastings College theater student honorary, hosted an interactive Clue game Saturday across several buildings on the campus.
Parts of the interactive game played out in much the same manner as the classic Clue board game.
Cards with the six suspects, six possible weapons and nine different rooms of the mansion were shuffled and one of each was placed into a confidential folder.
The remaining Clue cards were distributed among the players and each of the rooms set up across campus to simulate the different rooms of Boddy Manor.
But instead of sitting around a table and moving pieces between the nine rooms, players walked between rooms set up in various campus buildings to seek out new information about the mystery.
A light rain found players once they stepped outside for a time, but Maddie Kamler said the experience felt interactive and immersive.
“The rain didn’t really put a damper on it,” Kamler said. “Really, it set the mood.”
At each of the nine locations, a character from the classic cult film from 1985 greeted players. Characters included the six suspects from the game — Colonel Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Mrs. White and Professor Plum — and the staff of the butler, chef and maid.
APO members represented the various characters.
The character asked players a trivia question. A correct answer allowed the player to peek at the clue being held at that location.
Then, players rolled a die to determine which location they would head to next.
Colonel Mustard, portrayed by APO’s Christian Kehn, provided his clues in a stout British accent.
When he was assigned the role of Colonel Mustard, Kehn said he knew how he wanted to portray the character.
“My first thought was Robin Williams in 'Jumanji,' ” he said.
Kehn grew up watching the “Clue” movie and said the interactive game was a great way to bring those characters to life.
Each actor was allowed to portray their character as they saw fit.
“We each added our own personality traits to it,” Kehn said.
At the end of the allotted time, the players gathered at the campus theater to make their guess as to the details of the crime.
APO vice president Audrey Weeks said the group wanted a fun activity to help local citizens get acquainted with the college’s theater department.
The event also served as a fundraiser for the APO’s annual children’s show.
“We wanted to do something different,” Weeks said. “We want to try to make our presence known through events.”
The organizers did a test run with two different groups prior to Saturday and realized the event was a bit too spread out around campus.
They revamped the plan to use rooms in buildings closer to one another to make it easier for participants to get between rooms.
“We changed the rooms to make it more centralized to the theater,” Weeks said. “We also upped the time for them to solve the mystery.”
Overall, organizers found the event to be a success.
Some players, like Fayth Brudrig, played in multiple rounds on Saturday.
“I love how mysterious it was,” she said.
Hastings College students will perform the spring play “The Whale” on April 20-23, and Weeks asked the community to come and support the group in its effort.
For more information about the theater group, visit the Hastings College Theatre Facebook page or APO Instagram account titled HC_APO.
