p03-27-23HCOclue1.jpg
Buy Now

Audrey Weeks places the clue cards into the folder at the start during a game of interactive Clue Saturday at Hastings College.

 Amy Roh/Tribune

It was a dark and rainy night when the guests at Boddy Manor were asked to help solve the murder of their host.

p03-27-23HCOclue3.jpg
Buy Now

Casper Campbell as Professor Plum reads a trivia question in the study during a game of interactive Clue Saturday at Hastings College.

Alpha Psi Omega, the Hastings College theater student honorary, hosted an interactive Clue game Saturday across several buildings on the campus.

p03-27-23HCOclue2.jpg
Buy Now

Christian Kehn as Colonal Mustard greets players at French Chapel during a game of interactive Clue Saturday at Hastings College.
p03-27-23HCOclue4.jpg
Buy Now

Maddie Kamler (left), Janison Majors and Fayth Brudvig plot their next move during a game of interactive Clue Saturday at Hastings College. At right portraying a butler is Jordan Parker.
0
0
0
0
0