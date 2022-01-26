HEBRON — When she was a little girl, Alanna Fangmeier had no doubt she would join 4-H when the time came.
That eventuality was practically written in the stars: Her mother, Crystal, was the local 4-H extension assistant, and her two siblings, sister Morgan and brother Colton, already were involved with the program.
“As you can assume, until I was old enough to join, I was drug around to all the events and meetings,” wrote Alanna, now 18, in her recent application for the 2021 Tribland 4-H Awards Program.
Alanna didn’t mind, however. Back in those days, she just wanted to do what Morgan, who is nine years older than she, was doing.
“My big sister was my biggest role model,” she wrote. “I wanted to be just like her.”
Before long, however, Alanna wasn’t just trying to imitate her older sister: Her own passion for 4-H took hold, and she never looked back.
Today, the Hastings Tribune introduces Alanna Fangmeier as the Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er for 2021.
Alanna graduated from Thayer Central High School in 2021 and is in her first year at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, where she is working toward an associate’s degree in agribusiness.
Her plan, she said, is to move on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln after she finishes her schooling in Beatrice and earn a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education.
Family affair
Alanna grew up on the farm near Hebron, the youngest of Todd and Crystal Fangmeier’s three children.
She has been a member of the Creative Clovers 4-H Club in Thayer County since 2009.
Alanna learned to love showing animals early on, with an emphasis on sheep and goats. Her family has been raising sheep for 28 years, and a family friend in the Davenport area has supplied the goats for her 4-H projects.
The family currently has about 40 ewes and a few rams, Alanna said. Besides selecting their own project lambs from among each year’s flock, the Fangmeiers also sell show lambs for other exhibitors. The rest of the wethers (castrated males) go to market, while the ewes are retained to join the breeding flock.
Alanna said raising and showing livestock has enriched her life, teaching her everything from responsibility to how to project confidence and professionalism in her interactions with others.
“Being around the livestock and being around the sheep has taught me so many lessons,” she said.
Alanna also has learned to put her best foot forward when presenting an animal to the judge.
“I’ve learned about my show ring presence and making sure people see me in a way I want them to perceive me,” she said.
And while she bonds with her fellow exhibitors at the fairs and progress shows where she takes her animals, she said, she also gets attached to each animal in her care.
“It is a life,” she said of each of her four-legged charges. “It is my animal, and they put in a lot of work for me.”
New horizons
In 2018, Alanna was selected as a delegate for the National 4-H Agri-Science Youth Summit at the National 4-H Conference Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
She attended the conference along with her mother; her friend and fellow 4-H’er Kristen Herrick of Franklin; and Kristen’s mom, Rhonda Herrick. Rhonda is the Nebraska Extension youth educator for Franklin and Kearney counties.
During the conference, the four presented a session titled “Animals Inside and Out,” which Rhonda Herrick and Crystal Fangmeier had presented before elsewhere. They spoke to an audience of about 100 people from 26 states, sharing information on how to teach young people about how “percent yield” is determined when livestock are slaughtered.
The purpose of the program was to give the other attendees ideas to take home with them and implement. Alanna said that while their mothers “ran” the program, she and Kristen — both delegates to the summit — assisted by demonstrating different activities and circulating around the room to make sure participants were understanding the material.
“Kristen and I did more of the ‘hands-on’ in showing how it worked,” Alanna said. “It was really interesting and exciting for me.”
Alanna also found other parts of the summit rewarding — especially meeting other 4-H’ers from around the United States and learning how 4-H programs vary from state to state.
Role model
Closer to home, Alanna has provided leadership through her service on the Thayer County 4-H Council and as a longtime junior leader and camp counselor.
(She is no stranger to the local and regional recognition that sometimes comes with leadership, either. In fact, sister Morgan was Tribland 4-H Queen in 2010; brother Colton was Tribland King in 2015; and Kristen Herrick was Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er in 2019.)
Alanna said she realizes that as a senior 4-H’er she is looked up to by younger members. She also knows from her own experience how much it means to learn from and be mentored by older peers — and, in turn, how important it is for her to be a resource now to the younger members just like her siblings and others were a resource to her in years past.
Alanna said she has been an active recruiter for 4-H and FFA in her school, emphasizing that 4-H offers project opportunities for individuals with all sorts of interests — plus endless opportunities to make friends and have fun.
“I just start listing off the different programs,” she said. “There’s baking, there’s robotics, there’s woodworking, there’s art …”
In her own case, Alanna said, although textiles were not her main project area, her single proudest accomplishment in 4-H came in 2018 when she was selected to model at Omaha Fashion Week and a wool coat she made was selected for display in the Robert Hillestad textile arts gallery on the UNL East Campus.
She said she originally constructed the coat as a project for Make It With Wool, a nationwide design and sewing competition supported by the American Sheep Industry that is dear to her family’s heart.
“The part of this experience that brought me the most joy was knowing that the clothing that I made was appreciated enough to be displayed, and the appraisal I got while modeling,” she said.
Looking forward — and giving thanks
In her growing-up years, Alanna was active in FFA, basketball, volleyball, track, cross country, speech, band, vocal, letter club and National Honor Society at Thayer Central and an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Gilead.
Now, the future stretches out before her, and she is looking toward an ag-related career, perhaps in schools or Cooperative Extension, that allows her to use the leadership and communications skills she has developed through the years.
She’s grateful not only to her mom for helping her connect with 4-H opportunities, but to her dad for his endless assistance with her projects.
Support from family and friends helps make 4-H a positive experience for countless children and youth.
“Everybody should be thankful for those people,” Alanna said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.