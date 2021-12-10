Nebraska’s Judicial Resources Commission has voted to recommend the replacement of District Judge Stephen Illingworth, who retired in November.
The commission met Friday, and one of the items on the agenda was to determine whether Illingworth’s retirement created a judicial vacancy on the district court within the 10th Judicial District, based on judicial workload statistics. Counties in Nebraska’s 10th Judicial District include Adams, Clay, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney, Nuckolls, Phelps, and Webster.
When a judge of the district, county or separate juvenile court leaves office, the first step is a public hearing with the Judicial Resources Commission.
The basic duty of the commission is to conduct public hearings throughout the year to determine whether a judicial vacancy exists when a judge leaves the bench. The recommendations are based on an analysis of judicial workload statistics, whether litigants have adequate access to the courts, the population of the Judicial District, other judicial duties and travel time within district.
Although the state has seen a slight decrease in cases filed at the county and district court levels during the past five years, the total judicial need for the 10th Judicial District is 2.20, which means two judges are needed for the caseload. With two judges, the average workload per judge is 1.1 in the district.
The commission also determined the office for the position would remain in Hastings.
Now that a vacancy has been determined, the second step will be conducted by the Judicial Nominating Commission. That group is tasked with finding the most qualified individuals to accept nomination for judicial office.
The deadline for a public hearing is 60 days after the vacancy is announced by the resources commission. In this case, the public hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2022.
Applications must be sent to the Supreme Court chairperson 21 days prior to the public hearing. The applicants' names are scheduled to be released to the press 10 days before the public hearing.
The nominating commission must forward at least two candidates to the governor within 90 days from the time the vacancy occurs. The final selection is made by the governor after interviewing each nominee.
