In what was seen as a catch-up as well as keep-up action, most Adams County elected officials will see 6% annual salary increases for 2023-2026.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 on Tuesday during their final regular meeting of 2021 to approve a resolution that authorizes the increase. Commissioner Chuck Neumann dissented.
According to Nebraska statute, county board members must set the salaries for elected county officials for four years, prior to the start of their next term of office. Elected officials have a 2.3% raise coming in 2022.
Salaries for appointed county officials as well as hourly employees are set annually as part of the budget process.
Commissioner Dale Curtis, who chairs the county’s personnel committee, said such an increase was needed to come close to — not even meet — the salary recommendation from the Nebraska Association of County Officials.
“The personnel committee, we’ve looked at this thing, we’ve looked at this thing and we’ve looked at this thing,” he said. “We’ve tried to be as fair to the taxpayer as what we should be to the elected officials. The increase to get even close to the NACO recommendation is necessary.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, former county board member Lee Saathoff said he could see a 6% wage increase this year to deal with inflation, but expressed concerns about such an increase for four years.
Curtis said Adams County was way below paying elected officials the NACO recommendation.
“We’re trying to get as close as we can to do the NACO guidelines in four years instead of having to bill the taxpayer all in one year,” he said.
Board Chairman Lee Hogan said he had heard of some Nebraska counties giving elected officials as much as a 14% boost in one year to get in line with the recommendation.
While county board members were only approving wages for elected officials on Tuesday, officials said the wage discussion affects all county employees.
Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller said in departments like hers, the county is struggling to keep pace with the industrial and commercial sector.
Some area businesses now offer a starting wage of around $18 per hour.
“And that’s our step five for a motor grader operator,” Miller said.
In dissenting, Neumann said he wanted a compromise.
“I wish there was a way you could tie it to Social Security or (the consumer price index),” he said.
Not all elected officials will see 6% increases. County board members will see 5% increases.
The Adams County Clerk will receive $10,000 per year for also serving as the Adams County Election Commissioner in addition to the clerk’s salary. If at any time the county clerk is relieved of election commissioner duties, the additional compensation will be removed.
Also, the Adams County Sheriff will receive $20,000 per year for operating the Adams County Jail in addition to the sheriff’s salary.
Board members who spoke acknowledged such salary increases are large.
“The problem for me is we are approving percentages before we know, really, what the true costs are going to be over a protracted period of time,” Commissioner Joe Patterson said. “I understand, statutorily, we don’t have the flexibility to change that as the CPI changes.”
He said there is sticker shock approving 6% increases without truly knowing what the inflation rates are going to do over that four-year time period.
“There’s a catch-up component here,” said John Hill, who works as the county’s human resources consultant. “Hopefully at the end of four years we’ll be done catching up. It raises some eyebrows, no question about it, when for the past 15 to 18 years raises have been 2 and 3%.”
Also during the meeting, Curtis said representatives for Beckenhauer Construction of Norfolk, which serves as construction manager for the jail project, will provide an in-person update about the project at the commissioners’ Jan. 18, 2022, regular meeting.
According to a timeline provided by Beckenhauer, groundbreaking is scheduled for March or April 2022.
“We’re trying to get the stuff with the longest lead time out for RFP,” Curtis said, referring to requests for proposals.
