To ensure areas outside Hastings will continue to have advanced life support ambulance service, the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Hastings on Tuesday at their board meeting.
The board voted 6-0 in favor of the agreement, with Glen Larsen absent.
Board Chairman Lee Hogan said work still needs to be done on a long-term solution, but the one-year agreement signed Tuesday will give everyone time to work on the issue.
“I felt when we walked out of that meeting the other day, we had a lot of mutual agreement,” he said. “I’m optimistic we can come up with a solution that will benefit everyone.”
Commissioner Joe Patterson said it was a temporary solution that the county recommended months ago when the interlocal agreement first came up for renewal.
“This is a good stop-gap until we figure out where we’re headed in the long term,” he said.
The agreement will allow for the sharing of resources to provide efficient and effective ambulance service to Adams County.
Parties intend to cooperate with and support the rural fire districts who have their own ambulances, to provide the best medical and emergency care throughout the county. With self-funded volunteer ambulance services within the county, the city may partner with them to provide service as needed.
The agreement notes it is in the best interest of both entities and their constituents to ensure that emergency medical services be available across the entire county.
That view had been expressed at the commissioners’ previous two meetings.
Sarah Kroos with the Kenesaw fire protection district urged the commissioners to come to an agreement at the July 18 meeting.
“This is just very crucial for departments and their constituents,” she said. “We have a great community and great department, but they do need to have that ALS service provided to us.”
Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes said ambulance service isn’t a tax-based service as there is no Nebraska statute requiring it.
“There is no law that anybody in Nebraska has to provide ambulance service,” he said. “The ambulance bills for service because it’s not taxed.”
In concept, ambulance services are supposed to be self-sustaining through billing customers for its use, but Pughes said there are many instances where Medicare and Medicaid don’t pay enough to keep the service financially viable.
While advanced life support services can be provided through mutual aid, those in rural areas are concerned that they could be left in the lurch if the mutual aid request is refused.
Jason Kral with the Juniata fire department said that isn’t the preferred option.
“I do not feel that the mutual aid situation we would be left in is a feasible situation for the needs the residents of our fire protection district,” he said.
The agreement will need to be approved by the Hastings City Council to go into effect.
