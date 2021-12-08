Adams County soon will let bids for bid package two for the planned county jail.
County board members voted 7-0 at their meeting Tuesday to request for proposals to get bids, which includes cast-in-place concrete complete, masonry, detention and security equipment, prefabricated detention cells, earthwork, and water and sanitary sewer.
All bidding documents, including progress drawings, specs, subcontracting information, public notice copies are publicly available at www.bciplanroom.com#drawings/share/0F64B20845.
General contractor Beckenhauer Construction of Norfolk will evaluate the bids to determine the best value.
“Things are starting to happen pretty fast right now,” said Dale Curtis, the board member who has been leading planning for the jail.
Answering questions from Willis Hunt of Hastings about the jail project, Curtis said when project architect Prochaska and Associates of Omaha was preparing costs for what ended up at $31 million for construction, that process included taking costs from those in the industry as to what was being charged. There is also about $7 million budgeted for soft costs, which are project costs not associated with construction.
“They gave us their best estimates before we had this supply problem and these high prices that were caused by COVID,” Curtis said. “It dealt us a blow that we didn’t see coming, no one saw coming.”
Rising project costs led the project scope to be minimized from a justice center to a jail.
“Our primary thinking was we could get by without the justice center for a while, but we do have to have the jail right away,” Curtis said.
Even though the immediate project scope has been minimized, Curtis said it was good that Adams County planned something bigger.
“We were extremely lucky we wanted to build the jail and the justice center,” he said. “Had we not increased the scope of the work, which we anticipated would be $38 million, if we didn’t have that in there our bond issue would’ve been so small we couldn’t even build the jail. That’s how critical and bad this got.”
Had the county started out planning for just a jail, the bond issue would’ve been around $26 million, which would not have been enough for a jail now with the rising material costs.
Adams County is working on getting routine progress updates from both Prochaska and Beckenhauer.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Unanimously approved a conditional use permit request from Robert Gaston of 1215 E. Assumption Road to temporarily place a mobile home with a pair of conditions on property to allow for the providing of care for a family member.
— Unanimously approved the Jason Bonifas Subdivision.
— Unanimously approved the Buerer Subdivision
— Unanimously approved making Dawna Whitcomb the alternate representative to the Emergency Management Regional group for the South Central Region.
— Unanimously approved a bid from Oden Enterprises of Wahoo for materials for a county-built bridge on Palomino Avenue south of Pauline Boulevard.
— Unanimously approved a five-year farmland lease bid from Jesse Murman for $165 per acre for three parcels totaling 16 acres.
— Unanimously approved naming the county-owned Wallace Building the Adams County Rural Extension building and adding a plaque describing the history of the building as a former elementary school in the Adams Central district.
— Unanimously approved the release of pledged securities totaling $130,000.
— Unanimously approved a 30-day extension on the existing emergency medical services contract between Adams County and the city of Hastings.
— Unanimously approved a request by the Faith Community Tabernacle to rent the Adams County Office Building assembly room.
— Unanimously approved the District Court Clerk acting as the direct supervisor to the District Court Bailiff until a new district judge is appointed.
— Unanimously approved a resolution addressing the closure of the courthouse and other county buildings. The resolution updates the employee handbook, which had used the term “inclement weather days” to “when the courthouse is closed due to conditions, which are dangerous to the health and safety of county employees or the public.”
— Voted 6-1 to table until the Dec. 21 meeting setting the salaries for elected officials for 2023-2026. Proposed increases include 6% annual increases for most elected officials, except board members for whom the proposed increase is 5% per year. Board member Glen Larsen dissented.
— Went into executive session to discuss a possible civil dispute, but took no action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.