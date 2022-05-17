Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners approved appropriating another $250,000 of the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide CASA of South Central Nebraska with assistance in purchasing a building to provide more office space to the organization.
County board members voted 7-0 at their regular meeting on Tuesday to approve the request.
RuAnn Root, CASA’s executive director, said the various programs under CASA currently are operated by nine staff members in about 1,700 square feet of office space.
“We simply do not have enough space,” she said.
Assessments are completed for each person who receives services, and Root said there is no space in the office to interview clients, sometimes forcing them to use hallways when conference room space isn’t available.
She said the organization served about 1,600 individuals last year, but those services helped about 4,000 people — about 13% of the population of Adams County.
“We don’t serve youth in isolation,” Root said.
She said agency leaders are interested in purchasing the current Hastings Public Schools administrative building at 1924 W. A St., after HPS moves its administrative offices to the Morton School building. She said the West A Street building would provide about 8,100 square feet and have utility costs comparable to the agency's current budget.
If that building isn’t available, CASA would search for another building to purchase.
Root said the organization will seek donations to cover the rest of the cost for a building.
“CASA has been successful in capital campaigns in the past,” she said. “The community of Hastings is very generous.”
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in spring 2021.
Adams County will receive $6,091,895. Those funds have to be allocated by December 2024 and spent by December 2026.
Previous ARPA requests appropriated by the board included:
$15,180 from the Adams County Information Technology Department for multifactor authentication network cyber security software and tokens.
$43,164 from the Adams County Buildings, Grounds & Maintenance Department for a three-quarter-ton work truck purchased from Kenesaw Motors.
$35,000 for three years of GIS Aerials, which will benefit multiple county departments.
$15,000 from The Salvation Army for mobile canteen unit maintenance and emergency supplies.
$65,296 from the Adams County Buildings, Grounds & Maintenance Department for a small John Deere tractor plus snow removal and mowing implements.
The county board members previously tabled further action on a recommendation for $250,000 to help pay for a public track that is part of the planned Hastings Family YMCA renovation.
All of the requests that the ARPA committee recommended — including the $250,000 for the Hastings Family YMCA — represent only about 11% of the more than $6 million ARPA funding Adams County will receive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.