Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners have approved the sale of the final general obligation bonds for the new county jail.
County board members voted 6-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to approve a resolution authorizing the sale and delivery of $18.75 million in general obligation bonds. Board member Lee Hogan was absent.
This amount is almost as much as the previous two bond series sold for the project combined: $9.63 million dated April 15, 2021, and $9.62 million dated April 28, 2022, which total $19.25 million.
“We need to pass this so we have the money available in our bank account when bills come due because from here on out they’ll start coming due a lot faster and we have to have the ability to pay them,” Commissioner Dale Curtis said.
Adams County voters approved in November 2020 a bond issue not to exceed $38 million for a justice center that would include a 168-bed jail as well as courtrooms and office space for county offices involved in court proceedings.
Increases in material costs caused the price tag for the project to spike. By July 2021, project estimates were around $51 million.
The scope of the project was scaled back to a 156-bed jail, and the justice center components were eliminated.
The jail is scheduled to open in fall 2023.
Andy Forney, vice president and public finance banker with D.A. Davidson & Co., said on Tuesday the interest rate on the first series was 1.68% and a little higher on the second series.
The interest rate for this final series likely will be around 4%, he said.
“Because we had the foresight to lock in rates for the first two series, the blended average rate is under 3.5% for the series,” he said. “I was proud of that. You guys did a great job of phasing those sales in to minimize the interest cost you were paying on money you didn’t need, but also lock in a low rate in the historical low times.”
He said the plan is to complete the sale of the final bond series before Christmas.
To facilitate a possible federal contract for some of the jail beds, 10% of the bonds will be taxable, which equates to 15 or 16 beds.
Forney said tax-exempt proceeds can’t be used to fund a project and then bill the federal government for the use because that would be double dipping.
A federal contract is separate from contracts with other counties and the state.
“It’s been a hot button,” Forney said. “I’ve seen a lot of other counties be approached.”
Curtis said this possibility is a good opportunity.
“We welcome to have that ability,” Curtis said.
County board members also have unanimously approved a claim to Bok Financial for $70,000 in interest due to the jail bond’s total interest of $273,168. That $70,000 will be borrowed from and then paid back to the county’s inheritance fund, which has a balance of $2.65 million.
In other business Tuesday, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved an interlocal agreement with Prosser for maintenance of the village streets.
- Unanimously tabled until Dec. 20 action on a five-year land survey agreement with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for perpetuation of corners of land surveys.
- Unanimously approved Noble Acres 2nd Subdivision concurrent with the vacation of Noble Acres Subdivision.
- Unanimously approved a resolution to amend previously established traffic plan for the Barn Festivals during the 2022 holiday season.
- Unanimously denied, following an executive session, a general assistance application payable to Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home of St. Paul.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.