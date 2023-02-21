Adams County Courthouse

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Residents asked the Adams County Board of Commissioners to reconsider its priorities for the one- and six-year road and bridge improvement plan during a public hearing on the topic Tuesday at the county courthouse.

Matt Greenquist asked the board to look at other options for the closed bridge on Oregon Trail Road between Marian Road and Ayr. He’s made the same request for the last two years.

