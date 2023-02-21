Residents asked the Adams County Board of Commissioners to reconsider its priorities for the one- and six-year road and bridge improvement plan during a public hearing on the topic Tuesday at the county courthouse.
Matt Greenquist asked the board to look at other options for the closed bridge on Oregon Trail Road between Marian Road and Ayr. He’s made the same request for the last two years.
Repair of the bridge has been on the county’s six-year plan for about 20 years. It was closed in summer 2019 because of a broken tie beam.
Greenquist said he appeared before the board in August 2022 and final action on the bridge closure was to be postponed to negotiate alternative solutions to permanent closure.
“Those negotiations with the community have not materialized,” he said. “We do expect to have some follow-up.”
He offered to help pay for a portion of the repairs. He said he has reached out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and believes the corps could help find a solution.
“There are safety risks to myself, my family and nearby landowners,” he said.
John Rostvet, developer of the Freeland Creek subdivision south of Hastings, asked the board to prioritize paving a half-mile of Assumption Road west of U.S. Highway 281 leading to the subdivision.
He said the project was added to the county’s road plan in 2020, but remains unimproved.
The valuations of the homes in the subdivision have greatly improved, showing the addition was an economic boon for the county, Rostvet said. That, he said, plays into the stated goal of maximizing economic opportunity in the county’s comprehensive plan.
He said potential buyers are turned off by the half-mile stretch of gravel road between the subdivision and the highway, which could cause damage to property owners' vehicles.
“We, as developer, have invested on paved roads inside the subdivision,” he said. “A good, paved road would help us sell more lots.”
The 2023 one-year plan includes five projects:
A concrete box culvert on Osage Avenue near Oak Ridge Road to replace a timber bridge
Replacing an old structure with multiple large corrugated metal pipes on Blue Hill Road west of Elkhorn Avenue
Replacing a bridge on Adams Central Avenue south of Sundown Road
Replacing a timber bridge with multiple large corrugated metal pipes on Prairie Lake Road west of Wanda Avenue
Installing a reinforced concrete box culvert on Showboat Boulevard north of 26th Street
Those projects total $1.901 million.
There are 41 projects on the county’s six-year plan.
Commissioners voted 7-0 to approve the plan.
Following a closed session, the board voted 7-0 to hire Pam Bourne, a lawyer with the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, to do a cultural assessment of the Adams County Public Defender's Office.
In other business, the commissioners:
Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, motor vehicle exemptions for Crossroads Center, First Presbyterian Church and Goodwill Industries.
Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, tax list corrections for Farm Credit Leasing, NAPA Auto Parts and John and Jodi Rostvet.
Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, new permissive exemption applications each for Bryan Medical Center, Hastings Area Habitat for Humanity, Mary Lanning Healthcare, the Pauline Area Historical Society, and (partial exemption) Hastings Catholic Schools.
Discussed a proposed county ordinance to allow liquor sales outside city or village limits between 7 a.m. and noon on Sundays. A resolution to that effect is to be drafted and included at a future meeting.
Unanimously approved a $57,320 funding request from RYDE Transit (Reach Your Destination Easily).
Unanimously approved a $25,000 Visitor Improvement Grant application submitted by The Lark, 809 W. Second St., for improvements to the main floor of the property.
Unanimously approved the purchase of two vehicles for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
