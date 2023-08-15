The Adams County Public Defender is changing from an elected position to an appointed one.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 7-0 Tuesday to declare the public defender as an appointed full-time position.
The board also approved the creation of a public defender policy board as a precursor to the change.
Deputy Adams County Attorney David Bergin said the policy board is made up of two practicing lawyers and a layperson. The board is required if the position is appointed rather than elected.
“They will accept applications and review those applications,” Bergin said of the board members. “They will give you a list of one or more people who are qualified to do the job.”
The initial composition of the board will include former District Court Judge Stephen Illingworth; retired Deputy Public Defender Sam Zeleski; and Hastings businessman Dwight Splitt.
The change will go into effect after the current term of the office expires in January 2025.
Shon Lieske was the last attorney to be elected as Adams County Public Defender in 2020. He resigned from the position in May 2022, and the board appointed Christina Thornton, a deputy in the office, to take over the job. Thornton, one of two candidates for the permanent position, joined the Adams County Public Defender’s Office in January 2021 and was the only lawyer in the office at the time Lieske left.
Thornton stepped down from the position in April following a cultural assessment of the office.
Following Thornton's departure, the board contracted with Illingworth to conduct an evaluation of the office. His recommendations included increasing the position from part time to full time, raising salaries for county attorneys, and moving the Public Defender's Office to a more professional location.
Historically, Adams County Public Defenders had been a three-fourths full-time equivalent position, receiving 75% of the salary of the Adams County Attorney because they also have been lawyers in private practice.
The board currently is seeking a lawyer to contract with to fulfill the remaining term.
Commissioners also held a public hearing for a conditional use permit to allow Patriot Crane and Rigging LLC to create a contractor storage yard in Hansen.
Juanita Bowersox and Joyce Bridger, two neighbors of the property, spoke out against the storage yard.
Bowersox presented the board with pictures showing some of her concerns, which included the size of the cranes, lights pointed toward her home, and mud being tracked onto the street from a temporary driveway to the north.
Bridger echoed the concerns about the driveway to the north.
“I would really like to see that closed,” she said. “I would like to have the north driveway closed, a tree line planted and their promise they will keep their word.”
Tayler Critel, the current owner of the property, asked the board to approve the conditional use permit. She and her husband are selling the property to Patriot and reminded protesters that the property is not being rezoned.
“Patriot Crane plans to erect a privacy,” she said. “Patriot Crane has confirmed they don’t require any additional lighting.”
Kevin Feuquay, vice president of Omaha-based Patriot Crane, promised to meet the conditions set out in the permit. He plans to visit the site periodically to make sure the property is being maintained.
“We want to be a good neighbor,” he said.
Following the public hearing, the board voted 7-0 to approve the conditional use permit, with the conditions of yard lighting being directed away from residences, privacy fencing installed along the north and west edges of the property, landscape screen to match surroundings between residences and contractor property, a large aggregate to be used to create the lot base with dust mitigation, normal operating hours between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., west driveway access be used for heavy equipment, and weed control.
In other business, the board:
Heard a presentation from Shannon Landauer, director of Hastings Economic Development Corp.
Heard a funding request from the Disabled American Veterans organization to aid in the purchase of a new vehicle for transporting veterans to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island.
Heard, as Board of Equalization, a tax protest from Roger Coffman and Alton Jackson.
Approved, as Board of Equalization, a tax list correction and three clerical error corrections. Commissioner Tim Reams abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest.
Unanimously approved, as Board of Equalization, motor vehicle exemptions from Midland Area Agency on Aging and Hastings College.
Unanimously approved a subdivision for Stahl Farms.
Held a public hearing about a proposed amendment to the Adams County zoning regulations for Data Center Uses and Definitions.
Unanimously approved using $350,000 in ARPA funds to pay for a project at 82nd Street.
Unanimously approved a county office inventory list.
Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing petty cash amounts for various county offices for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Unanimously approved a revised sheriff fee list.
Unanimously approved a law enforcement agreement with area counties.
