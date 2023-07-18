More information will be needed before the Adams County Board of Commissioners will be able to approve a budget for the public defender’s office.
Tracy Gordon, the office manager for the Adams County Public Defender’s Office, presented a budget proposal based on previous year’s expenses Tuesday at the board’s regular meeting.
She said that she used numbers from when an assistant public defender still worked in the office. She estimated $1,359,622 will be needed for the 2023-24 fiscal year. Last year, the office spent $1,298,352.
Gordon was tasked with presenting a budget for the department due to the elected position being vacant.
Joe Patterson, a commissioner on the board’s personnel committee, said the budget may change once someone is hired to fill the position.
With no applicants for the vacancy, the commissioners will have to issue a contract to finish out the remainder of the current term. A consultant recommended the county pay a higher salary in order to fill the vacancy.
In addition, Patterson said the county will need to get the office relocated from its current basement location.
“We need to make those decisions and decide how to move forward,” he said. “We’ll need to make budget reflective of that.”
The same consultant recommended raising wages for the Adams County Attorney’s Office.
Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss presented a budget asking for $1,654,377, up from the $1,307,381 spent last year.
Salary increases make up the bulk of the change, based on the recommendation of the public defender consultant.
“I budgeted in retention bonuses as part of salaries,” she said.
In an effort to attempt to fill open positions in the office, Daiss said, they plan to attend interview days at law schools at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and Creighton University.
“I’m hoping with the increased amount of pay, we can get some applicants,” she said.
In other business, the board:
Unanimously approved, as Board of Equalization, an omitted property correction.
The supervisors also heard 2023-24 budget requests from representatives of several county departments and organizations that receive county support.
Tom Hawes, county court magistrate, requested $155,500. The actual expense last year was $119,239.
Joe Budnick, chief probation officer for the eight-county District 10, requested $63,886, which is the same as 2023-24. The expenses last year were $60,538.
Anjanette Bonham, executive director of the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau, requested $465,422 based on lodging tax receipts.
Eric Walston, county weed superintendent, requested $106,285, which is an increase from $98,156 in 2022-23. The actual expense last year was $88,456.
Josh Grummert, county surveyor, requested $26,551.
Judy Mignery, zoning administrator, requested $79,067, which is an increase from $74,491. The actual expense in 2022-23 was $66,879.
Mignery also presented the county board’s 2023-24 budget, requesting $266,647. That is an increase from $262,718 last year. The actual expense in 2022-23 was $247,556.
County Treasurer Virginia Long requested $716,489, which is an increase from $647,947 in 2022-23. The actual expense last year was $583,603.
Byron Morrow, Register of Deeds, requested $309,958.
Veteran Service Officer Chris Long requested $216,851, an increase from $161,223. Last year, the actual expense was $150,185.
Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes asked for $201,641, up from $195,411 in 2022-23. The actual cost last year was $171,948.
Ron Seymour, Adams County extension educator, requested $251,596 for the Extension office budget. Last year, the actual expense was $232,813.
Amanda Bauer, clerk of the Adams County District Court, requested $519,982, up from $497,281 last year. The actual expense in 2022-23 was $430,723.
County Clerk Ramona Thomas requested $384,384, an increase of $358,138 from last year. The actual expense was $325,558.
Thomas also presented the budget for the Election Commissioner, of which she also serves. She asked for $120,660 compared to $104,765 from last year. The 2022-23 actual expense was $94,549.
Adams County Sheriff John Rust asked for $2,909,463, compared to $2,509,647 last year. The actual 2022-23 cost was $2,391,343.
Brock Iliff, maintenance supervisor, asked for $651,933 for buildings and grounds. Last year, the department used $567,987 of the $610,851 request.
Adams County Judge Morgan Farquhar had a scheduling conflict, but requested $65,894, a decrease from $69,291 last year. The actual 2022-23 expense was $56,631.
Ron Kucera, in charge of information technology for Adams County, asked for $331,256 for the county’s data processing, compared to $318,110 last year. The actual 2022-23 cost was $313,272.
Kucera also presented the budget for the Communication Center, asking for $113,500. Last year, the center used $105,666 of its budgeted $107,000.
