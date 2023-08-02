Adams County Courthouse

Adams County Courthouse

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

County commissioners are making another attempt to fill the vacant Adams County Public Defender position, this time under a contract with a higher salary.

Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners Tuesday voted to direct the county attorney to draft a contract and seek applicants over a three-week period. Compensation for the independent contractor would be about $90,000 a year plus full benefits or a stipend to cover the cost of insurance.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags