County commissioners are making another attempt to fill the vacant Adams County Public Defender position, this time under a contract with a higher salary.
Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners Tuesday voted to direct the county attorney to draft a contract and seek applicants over a three-week period. Compensation for the independent contractor would be about $90,000 a year plus full benefits or a stipend to cover the cost of insurance.
Instead of an appointment to fill the elected position, Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss said, the arrangement would be a contractual fulfillment of the vacant position for the remainder of the term. The current term for the office will expire in January 2025.
Daiss said the vacant position has become an increasing concern for the county and district courts as local lawyers in private practice are being stretched thin in providing counsel to the indigent.
“We do have some firms saying they can’t take court-appointed (cases) anymore,” she said.
Joe Patterson, a commissioner on the board’s personnel committee, said it’s important for the county to fill the position and hire enough deputy attorneys to give credibility to the office.
“If we don’t move forward with this in some way with a salary commensurate with the going rate, we’re going to continue to flounder,” he said.
The $90,000 salary still is shy of the $100,000 to $120,000 recommended last month by Stephen Illingworth, a former district judge hired to consult on the matter.
Illingworth recommended higher salaries for lawyers in the office, making the public defender position full time and moving the office out of its current basement location.
The current salary for the public defender is $74,000 to $76,000.
Another issue addressed was in providing benefits for the position. County Clerk Ramona Thomas told the board that the insurance companies won’t allow an independent contractor to join the plan. She said it may need to be paid in the form of a stipend added to the contract amount instead.
Daiss and Thomas will work together in drafting the contract.
The position has been vacant since Christina Thornton resigned on April 4. Thornton had been appointed to replace Shon Lieske when he resigned in May 2022.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Received a $2,500 funding request from South Heartland District Health Department for its immunization clinic.
- Received a budget presentation from Jolene Laux on behalf of the Adams County Agricultural Society. The total request is $756,109.
- Received a budget presentation from Amy Dissmeyer with the Hastings Public Library. The request is for $234,445, which is 15% of the library’s total budget.
- Unanimously accepted a $2,122,307 bid from Werner Construction Inc. for concrete paving west 82nd Street and North Hayland.
- Unanimously approved a $290,026 bid for a 2023 Komatsu motorgrader.
- Discussed auditor concerns about providing funds to nonprofit agencies that aren’t contracted to provide a service to the county.
The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15 at 9:30 a.m.
