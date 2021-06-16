The Adams County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution opposing the preservation of 30% of the nation’s land at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The resolution was drafted in response to President Joe Biden’s Executive Order No. 14008, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad.” The order establishes a national goal to conserve at least 30% of U.S. lands and freshwater and 30% of U.S. ocean areas by 2030, in an initiative commonly referred to as 30x30.
The board approved the three-page resolution 7-0 with all members present.
“The Board opposes the 30 X 30 program, including its objective of permanently preserving 30 percent of the Nation’s land in their natural state by 2030, or any similar program that will set aside and prevent the productive use of millions of acres of our lands,” the resolution states.
Board Chairman Lee Hogan said there is nothing concrete in the plan yet but he felt it was appropriate to adopt the resolution.
Vice Chairman Chuck Neumann said the most concerning part of the program is that nothing has been set. He said other federal programs have come out that didn’t allow county officials to have a say.
Commissioner Harold Johnson said he was concerned about the loss of tax revenue that would occur if there is a conservation easement on property.
Commissioner Dale Curtis said he believes the program would make it easier for the federal government to take control of people’s land and would rather see farmers take care of the land.
Commissioner Joe Patterson said he has read articles for and against the plan, but his experience as a city leader trying to navigate the hurdles of the Environmental Protection Agency makes him leery.
“I’m very skeptical of anything that comes out of Washington, D.C.,” he said.
Two Hastings residents spoke against the adoption of the resolution during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Andrew McCarty of Hastings said he attended Gov. Pete Ricketts’ town hall meeting in Clay Center on June 3 and didn’t feel the governor was accurate in his assessment of the 30x30 program.
“It doesn’t say anything about eminent domain or a land grab or anything like that,” McCarty said. “This is just a made-up controversy.”
He said the board’s own resolution also contained inaccurate information, likely because it hadn’t been compared to the information in the outline of the program.
He noted that the board’s resolution mentions the first part of Section 216 calling for the development of a plan, but failed to include the second part on finding ways to encourage the voluntary adoption of climate-smart agricultural and forestry practices.
From the information that has been released about the plan, McCarty said, there is nothing that would force people to participate, only incentives to encourage voluntary involvement.
McCarty encouraged the board to wait until the details of the program are released before issuing the resolution. Since the program is still in the planning stages, he said it’s too early to know whether it constitutes government overreach.
“I just think it’s really unnecessary that this board pass a resolution against it,” he said. “If an issue comes up down the road where the administration wants to use eminent domain, then yeah, let’s write up a resolution.”
Tom Genung of Hastings said he is acutely aware of the issues that can be caused by eminent domain, which he has faced for the past 12 years while opposing the Keystone XL pipeline. He said landowners still are in court with TransCanada, even though the pipeline appears to not be moving forward.
Without any indication that the 30x30 program would attempt to take away property rights, Genung said, the board should wait.
“At the very least, you could table this thing until there is a need for it,” he said.
Angel Cushing of Allen, Kansas, spoke to the board about a possible resolution to opt out of a National Heritage Area (NHA) that would include 49 counties in southern Nebraska and northern Kansas.
A bi-state group of volunteers called the Kansas-Nebraska Heritage Area Partnership in north-central Kansas and south-central Nebraska has been exploring the merits of a National Heritage Area designation.
Cushing said some Adams County residents asked her to come and speak to the board about concerns she has with National Heritage Areas. She said 30 other counties have passed resolutions stating they don’t want to be part of an NHA.
She said the matching funds required to obtain the federal grants take local taxes away from other projects.
The nonprofit organizations that run the NHAs sometimes change names, making it difficult to obtain information about their activities through the Freedom of Information Act, she said.
Another concern is that the board members aren’t elected or appointed by local government.
“Their board members are not appointed by you,” Cushing said. “To become a board member, you have to be invited by other board members. They tend to be people who are like-minded with them.”
Since Congress has to be petitioned to designate an area as a National Heritage Area, she said, it also takes an act of Congress to be removed.
“I’m not against idea of National Heritage Areas,” she said. “If Red Cloud wants to have one around them, that’s fine. I don’t think it’s a good idea to incorporate so many counties.”
In other business, the board:
- Heard budget requests from enCourage Advocacy (formerly SASA), Horizon Recovery, Area Substance and Alcohol Abuse Prevention and South Heartland District Health Department.
- Approved a conditional use permit for a warehouse and residence in Lot 2, West Fork North 4th Subdivision.
- Approved the subdivision of a tract of land owned by Mark Pfeiffer.
- Authorized the closure of the Five Points Bank HRA account and moving the funds to the Adams County Health Fund.
- Approved a cooperative service agreement and contract for wildlife services.
- Approved a revised Adams County hourly wage step plan.
- Awarded a bid for a generator for the Adams County Courthouse building.
