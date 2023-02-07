Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted to restore funding for substance abuse addiction services at their regular meeting on Tuesday.
Commissioners voted 7-0 to take $5,000 from the county’s miscellaneous fund and allocate that to Revive Ministries, a faith-based nonprofit group that operates Horizon Recovery and Counseling Center and The Unity Houses in Hastings.
According to a letter to Dan Rutt, executive director for Revive, from Adams County dated Dec. 12, 2022, the county board decided not to fund Revive as it has in the past, citing budget cuts.
Commissioner Joe Patterson said he was caught off guard by the cut to Revive’s funding as he wasn’t involved in the comprehensive discussion about budget items. He said drug and alcohol abuse is a problem in Hastings and made a motion to restore funding.
Commissioner Chuck Neumann, county budget committee chairman, took responsibility for cutting the funding to Revive and called it a mistake. He said he reconsidered his position after hearing from members of the public, including ministers from various churches in the community.
Neumann offered to personally replace the funds if the commissioners felt it was appropriate.
“It was my mistake, and I don’t think the taxpayers should have to foot the bill,” he said.
Patterson encouraged Neumann to keep his money and said he understands the difficulty in the budget this year.
“I know it was a difficult budget year,” he said. “It was a bit of sticker shock for the levy to go up as much as it did.”
Rutt thanked the county for supporting the organization.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Andrea Hays, a member of the Revive board of directors, addressed the board.
She urged the commissioners to reconsider the cut to Revive’s funding in light of the assistance Horizon provides in helping substance abusers curb addiction.
“They help get people back on track,” she said. “Consider the important work Revive does.”
In other business, the commissioners:
Heard an annual report from South Heartland District Health Department.
Heard a preview of the Adams County 2023 one- and six-year road plan. A public hearing on the plan is scheduled for Feb. 21 at 9:35 a.m.
Voted 7-0 to approve an interlocal agreement between Adams and Webster counties for the Bladen Avenue reconstruction project.
Unanimously approved an interlocal agreement between the county and the Village of Juniata for village street maintenance.
Unanimously approved an agreement with VanKirk Bros. Contracting for the replacement of a bridge at Osage Avenue south of Oak Ridge Road.
Unanimously approved an agreement with VanKirk Bros. Contracting for the replacement of a bridge at Showboat Boulevard north of 26th Street.
Unanimously approved a resolution recommended by the Adams County Planning and Zoning Commission to approve the Chad Trausch Second Subdivision concurrent with the vacation of the Chad Trausch Subdivision. The replat adds 3.322 acres to the subdivision to include grain bins and agriculture buildings from Trausch’s aunt and uncle.
Voted 7-0 to deny a $1,400 claim from DeWitt Funeral Home from a general assistance application.
