The Adams County Board of Commissioners is looking for applicants to take over the Public Defender’s Office and scheduled a hearing for interested candidates to interview in May.
Members of the board voted unanimously to declare the Adams County Public Defender position vacant following the resignation of Christina Thornton from the position on April 4.
Adams County Attorney Donna Fegler Daiss said the board is required to make a good-faith effort to appoint someone to replace the official within 45 days of the vacancy beginning. She outlined the process, and commissioners agreed.
With a 7-0 vote, members of the board set dates for the interview process. Applicants can submit a letter of interest by May 10 and interviews will be held on May 16.
Joe Patterson, a commissioner on the board’s personnel committee, said he has spoken with a number of attorneys to determine a course forward on the matter. One attorney may be interested in serving as a consultant in ways to improve the office.
The Adams County Public Defender currently is a three-fourths full-time equivalent position, receiving 75% of the salary of the Adams County Attorney because Adams County Public Defenders historically also have held private practices.
Patterson said members of the committee talked with the other staff in the office to let them know what was going on following Thornton’s resignation on April 4.
“We’ve had two resignations from the office since our action two weeks ago,” he said.
On April 4, the board moved into a closed session to “receive advice from legal counsel on a personnel matter for the protection of the public’s interest.”
After moving back into an open session, the board accepted Thornton’s resignation, effective immediately, and then voted 7-0 to approve a separation agreement and general release between the county and Thornton.
Daiss said at the time that due to the nature of this situation as a personnel matter, no further comments will be made.
According to a non-disclosure clause in the agreement, neither county officials nor Thornton are allowed to comment on the separation.
The commissioners also addressed the Adams County Public Defender’s Office during its Feb. 21 meeting. Following a closed session, the board hired Pam Bourne, a lawyer with the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association, to do a cultural assessment of the office.
A cultural assessment involves conversations and interviews with all persons associated with an office who wish to participate.
The cultural assessment of the Public Defender’s Office was conducted as requested, and the findings were discussed with the relevant parties, though a final written report wasn’t received.
Until a replacement is found, the county will rely on court-appointed attorneys from the private sector to represent defendants.
The commissioners voted 6-1 to appoint Thornton as public defender on May 3, 2022, following the departure of the former public defender, Shon Lieske, effective May 1, 2022. Thornton was one of two candidates for the permanent position.
Thornton had worked in the Adams County Public Defender’s Office since January 2021 as an assistant public defender and was the only lawyer in the office at the time Lieske left. The commissioners had approved on April 19, 2022, to appoint Thornton to serve as the interim public defender beginning May 2, 2022.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Unanimously approved a bid for the replacement of a bridge on Adams Central Avenue about half-mile south of Sundown Road.
- Unanimously approved setting a public hearing for May 16 at 9:45 a.m. to hear comments about a possible road closure on Constitution Avenue south of 42nd Street.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, three requests for motor vehicle tax exemptions.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, five tax list corrections.
- Unanimously approved a resolution hiring Stanard Appraisal Service Inc. of Central City for appraisal and referee services for 2023 property valuation protests.
- Unanimously approved an action directing the Adams County Budget Committee to consider establishing a Human Resource Department for the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.