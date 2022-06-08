Expressing concern about the 2022-23 budget, members of the Adams County Board of Commission postponed appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds for county employees until first having a work session to discuss the topic.
Commissioners voted 6-0 at their regular meeting Tuesday to postpone action. Commissioner Harold Johnson was absent.
Premium and retention pay for employees is among the authorized uses of ARPA funding.
According to the resolution that would authorize giving ARPA funds to county employees, all eligible full-time county employees employed as of April 1, 2020 and maintaining full-time employment until June 9, 2022 would be compensated up to $2,000 in premium pay, which would be included with the June 30 paycheck.
“This resolution does offer immediate relief to employees in our current economy with $5 per gallon gas and groceries and everything you all know about,” County Clerk Ramona Thomas said.
She said if there’s any delay the county won’t be able to do anything until the August pay period due to the routine paperwork this time of year.
Any eligible employee who used paid time off through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, would have those funds deducted from the $2,000 premium pay compensation. Work-from-home employees aren’t entitled to the $2,000 premium pay compensation.
Sn employee who normally reports to work but worked from home anytime between April 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021, would have those hours deducted from the $2,000 premium pay at the pay rate at the time the hours were worked.
Retention pay also is proposed for all full-time employees in the amount of $1,000 each June and December from 2022 until 2025.
The maximum an employee could receive would be $10,000, between now and 2025.
Adams County received $6,091,895 in ARPA funding. Those funds have to be allocated by December 2024 and spent by December 2026.
County board members approved appropriating American Rescue Plan Act funds for five projects on May 3, another on May 17 and have been in discussions with the Hastings Family YMCA to help fund construction of the walking track included in the Y’s proposed building project.
With rising prices for county projects, as well as increases to property valuations, county board members expressed reservations in giving county employees ARPA money when ARPA funding could be used to help pay for county projects, minimizing the effect on the county levy.
“We’ve got one chance to do this right, and I just don’t believe right now is the time to decide this issue,” Commissioner Dale Curtis said.
The county’s fiscal year begins July 1. The budget is approved after that date and takes effect retroactively.
“I’m not against giving them some money for retention,” Curtis said. “I just don’t know how much we can afford.”
Commissioner Joe Patterson made the motion to postpone authorizing action on the funds until a work session could take place.
“I think the timing is bad,” he said. “I’m sympathetic to the fact of trying to retain people. I get that. I understand the relationship between ARPA and the tax money, but if something could be spent using ARPA funds, then you don’t have to levy for it. That’s a fact.”
Highway Superintendent Dawn Miller asked to see the county’s full, proposed ARPA budget, too, during the work session.
Also during the meeting, county board members unanimously approved a 6.16% increase for the wage step plan.
Representing the personnel committee, Patterson said the county’s human resources consultant John Hill prepared an updated wage step plan.
For this latest comparability study he included Buffalo County in the array, which led to higher wages.
Personnel committee members met June 3 with Miller, who’d found discrepancies in the wage scales for some of her employees.
Patterson encouraged department heads to review the wage step plan and contact members of the personnel committee and Hill, as Miller had done, if the department heads notice wages for specific positions they think should be changed.
Patterson said Hill found some positions were overpaid and some were underpaid. Wages for the overpaid positions weren’t changed in the latest wage scale.
The overall impact of the study showed that Adams County was about 6.16% low compared to similar counties. Correcting that would result in a little more than a $220,000 increase to the budget.
“Comparability is usually a very divisive thing amongst employees because people might equate comparability to performance and they are not the same thing,” Patterson said. “They are totally different. Comparability is all about the job you’re in, not the job you’re doing.”
He said what was approved Tuesday represents a percentage increase to help department heads in compiling their budgets.
Commissioner Michael Stromer brought up a position in the maintenance department receiving no raise, but everyone else in that department is seeing an increase.
“That’s just not right, though,” he said.
Patterson said Hill could look at specific position to see if a mistake was made in the computation.
Stromer said has been difficult to find similar positions to that particular position in other counties that have comparable skills.
“It’s one we think he has mismatched,” Stromer said.
In other business, the commissioners:
- Received a funding request from Area Substance Abuse and Prevention in the amount of $10,000, which is the same as last year.
- Unanimously approved, as the Board of Equalization, approval of over/under corrections on 92 valuations.
- Unanimously approved, as Board of Equalization, approval of tax list corrections.
- Unanimously approved conditional use permit for a non-conforming home addition requested by Stan Mohlman at his home, 4045 N. Maxon Ave.
- Received a funding request from the Adams County Historical Society in the amount of $12,400, which is the same as last year.
- Unanimously approved an amendment to the interlocal cooperation agreement between Adams County and the villages of Adams County for Planning and Zoning Commission funding.
- Unanimously approved postponing approval of the WB Acres Subdivision, which would subdivide a 4.051-acre tract at 6725 S. Blaine Ave.
- Unanimously approved appoint a hiring committee consisting of personnel and road committee members — Lee Hogan, Chuck Neumann and Joe Patterson — to review applications, interview candidates and make hiring recommendations to the full board for the position of the Adams County Highway Superintendent.
- Unanimously approved a motion to advertise dates to receive applications and/or resumes for the Adams County treasurer position. Applications will close July 15 and interviews will occur Aug. 2.
- Unanimously approved travel expenses being paid to employees through the payroll system starting with the 2022-23 fiscal year.
- Unanimously approved a health insurance contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield.
- Unanimously approved 2022/2023 Delta Dental group insurance rates.
- Voted 5-1 to approve using ARPA funds for the purchase of a Ford F150 for the emergency management department from state surplus totaling $29,767.36. Patterson dissented.
- Voted 5-1 to declare Juneteenth a paid holiday for Adams County employees. Neumann dissented.
- Unanimously approved an application to Hastings Utilities for out-of-district sanitary sewer maintenance and associated fees for the new county jail, which is voluntarily being annexed into the city of Hastings.
- The fees will be in-district and are only identified as out of district because the annexation hasn’t been completed.
- Unanimously approved printing notification postcards related to LB644.
- Unanimously approved an agreement and resolution with the Nebraska Department of Transportation for County Bridge Match Program funds for a bridge on Osage Avenue south of Oak Ridge Road.
- Received a presentation from Hastings Family YMCA CEO Troy Stickels about the Y’s building project.
