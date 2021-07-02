The Adams County Fair committee announced Thursday that it was canceling this year's parade in downtown Hastings because of a lack of parade entries, volunteers and equipment needed to run the parade.
The committee made the announcement on the Adams County Fairfest facebook page. The parade was scheduled for Saturday, July 10.
"We know the Adams County Fairfest Parade is a time-honored community tradition that many look forward to each year and we thank our residents for their patience and understanding," the facebook post states. "We regret any inconvenience this cancellation may cause for the parade’s sponsors, participants and loyal attendees."
The committee states that this was a "difficult decision" and encouraged people to continue to support the downtown businesses.
"We strongly encourage anyone who turned in a pre-entry form for the parade to go and support another local event happening in the area," the facebook post states. "Juniata Days is one of those events that will be featuring a parade on Saturday, July 10, in the morning. What a perfect event to go and show off your parade entry."
