The new Adams County Board of Commissioners District 7 representative has never been an elected official before, but has a lot of experience in local government.
A committee — as outlined by Nebraska statute — of County Attorney Donna Fegler-Daiss, County Clerk Ramona Thomas and County Treasurer Melanie Curry selected Joe Patterson to fill the county board vacancy created when former District 7 representative Eldon Orthmann resigned effective March 1.
“I’m appreciative of the committee,” Patterson said in an interview afterward. “I know they had some good people to talk to. They had some great candidates. I feel very fortunate to have been selected.”
Patterson, 67, retired in May 2019 from his role as Hastings city administrator, a position he’d held since Aug. 13, 2001.
Patterson, who had served as city parks and recreation director since September 1980, became interim city administrator on March 2, 2001, following the departure of former City Administrator Barbara Bramblett.
Other applicants for the vacancy were Willis Hunt, Dan Rutt, William Harrold and Tom Hastings.
District 7 is shaped like a backward L and stretches north and west through Hastings.
Each applicant filled out an assessment questionnaire and provided a resumé and cover letter prior to March 19.
The committee members spent about 90 minutes interviewing each of the five applicants before deliberating for 10 minutes. After that break, the committee members asked a few more follow-up questions before Fegler-Daiss made a motion, which Curry seconded, to appoint Patterson.
Before making her motion, Fegler-Daiss thanked everyone who applied.
“What a wonderful set of applicants,” she said. “The county, I think, would be in wonderful hands whoever is ultimately chosen. You all bring something very unique to the position, but very important.”
She encouraged the others to be active in county government and work with the County Board.
Public input is important to any elected official.
“Obviously as elected officials we know how important it is to listen to those who elected us,” Fegler-Daiss said. “I hope everyone will continue to be interested in what’s going on in your county government.”
In retirement from the city, Patterson increased his involvement as commissioner for USA Softball of Nebraska, a position he has held since 1998.
Answering a question from Thomas about the time commitment of his role as state softball commissioner, Patterson said he sets his own schedule.
He said during the summer, when the county commissioners hear budget requests, he is busy during the weekends.
Patterson believes he brings a familiarity of issues through his background with city government.
“There are a lot of issues that transcend the boundaries of the city into the county and vice versa,” he said. “In that respect I’ll be able to have some background knowledge that hopefully will help in working through issues.”
Serving on the County Board is a partisan position. Patterson is a registered Republican.
Patterson has served on a lot of boards with other county board members. The only commissioner he hadn’t met was Harold Johnson, who was elected in 2020.
“I look forward to meeting him next week, if not before,” Patterson said.
Patterson will be sworn in prior to the county board’s next regular meeting, on April 20.
“I’ve been retired from the city government for a couple of years and have been looking for something to fill a little bit more of my time,” he said. “This seemed to be in the same line, in a way, of what I’ve been doing.”
This will be a new life experience, Patterson said.
“I’m excited about it and looking forward to it,” he said. “I think I’ll be right back into dealing with how the state may treat subdivisions of government and dealing with those issues.”
The District 7 seat will be up for election in 2022.
Patterson said he wasn’t sure at this point whether he would run to keep the seat. Running for election will depend on how the first year goes and whether he feels like he is making a difference.
