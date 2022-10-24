NUCKOLLS COUNTY — Residents worked Monday to pick up the pieces after a grass fire destroyed a home, three agricultural buildings, and more than 10,000 acres of farm ground Sunday afternoon.
Nicholas Elledge, Nuckolls County Emergency Management director, said an estimated 10,240 acres of farm ground burned in the fire, including six or seven quarters of standing corn waiting to be harvested and countless hay bales that were to be used to feed cattle through the winter.
Employees with South Central Public Power District worked to replace at least 20 utility poles damaged in the blaze, which stretched about 13 miles north to south and about two miles wide in some areas.
Elledge said the fire started about 12:34 p.m. Sunday about a mile east of Bostwick due to a transformer malfunction in the area of Road 3100 and Road D.
High winds quickly spread the blaze north across grass and cornfields. By the time it was extinguished, the fire had spread to Road 2900 and Road PQ.
Firefighters with the Superior Volunteer Fire Department called for mutual aid to battle the fire. About 20 departments responded from Nuckolls, Clay, Thayer and Webster counties, as well as two counties across the border in Kansas.
Assisting agencies included volunteers from Blue Hill, Clay Center, Deshler, Guide Rock, Lawrence and Nelson. An estimated 150-200 firefighters came to help extinguish the fire.
Mitch Kathman, emergency medical technicians captain for the Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department, said it’s normal for small-town departments to help one another with large fires.
“You have to have multiple agencies and farmers with discs,” he said. “There’s no way one department could handle a fire like this.”
Farmers with discs were crucial to keeping the fire contained, Elledge said, and even more impressively because they were putting their equipment at risk to help. In this case, about 10-12 farmers came out to help.
“Those guys just show up,” he said. “That’s just what people in rural America do.”
When a second fire was reported to the east, he said, those farmers helped stop it in minutes because they already were set up and ready to go. Elledge said that prevented a second fire in the area from getting out of control.
Farmers also assisted each other in getting livestock out of the path of the fire, cutting fences and herding cattle out of the area.
Smoke from the fire caused visibility issues on the road, especially U.S. Highway 136. Deputies from Nuckolls and Webster counties blocked traffic for a time to prevent crashes until the smoke and dust cleared. Some homes were evacuated out of caution or due to the thick smoke in the area.
Even some not directly involved in the firefighting efforts lent a hand.
Organizers of St. Stephen’s Fall Harvest Soup Supper had to cancel the event due to the smoke, but brought the prepared food to the Lawrence fire station for people kept from their homes or firefighters needing to refuel.
Elledge said other good Samaritans delivered water and pizza to firefighters as they worked through the night to get the blaze under control.
Several times, firefighters thought they had the fire under control, only to have the wind pick up and rekindle dormant embers.
They were helped by a cool front that entered the area about midnight. Elledge said that slowed the winds down and made it easier to contain the fire.
Slowly, firefighters were able to leave the area, with only a few needing to patrol the perimeter by 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Elledge started the damage assessment Monday and he believes the fire likely will be declared a county disaster. He is discussing the matter with state emergency officials to determine if the damage rises to the level of a disaster.
He appreciates all the support from neighboring communities.
“We really appreciate everybody who came out,” he said. “That’s what it takes for fires like these.”
