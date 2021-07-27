The two Hastings City Council members who represent west Hastings are among members of a new Community Advisory Board for the girls Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center recently moved to the Hastings Regional Center.
According to the description for the Community Advisory Board, it will provide a wide variety of information for juveniles at the facility including information and review of work, as well as volunteer, recreational and cultural activities. The CAB also provides an ongoing review of policies and procedures and acts as a liaison between the community and the facility.
Councilmen Buth Eley and Ted Schroeder spoke during council communications at Monday’s Hastings City Council meeting about the Citizens Advisory Board and their recent visit to the regional center.
Schroeder said they spent a couple hours at the facility.
“I would say I’m very pleased with the fact and kind of surprised; we actually went and met the girls that are out there,” he said.
Currently, 14 girls reside there in two different housing groups, he said.
He thought the girls were fairly courteous to board members.
“They were excited they were getting some interaction from people from the community,” he said. “I’m thinking the program could eventually work very well out there to help these troubled youth.”
Eley said YRTC rules call for one staff member for every eight girls. Currently one staff member is assigned for every four girls, however.
“They’re looking for places where the girls could volunteer in the local community, do different things,” he said. “My question to them was, ‘Would they be supervised?’ They said, ‘Absolutely.’ I think it’s a good thing because sooner or later they have to meld back into the community. That’s probably a good start.”
In other business, council members:
- Voted 7-0-1 to approve the claim of Eldon’s Automotive Repair in the amount of $1,483. Council member Joy Huffaker abstained.
- Unanimously approved the amendment to the interlocal agreement between the city of Hastings and Adams County for GIS.
- Unanimously approved an amendment to the agreement with Pictometry International Corp. for orthophotos and obliques (GIS Systems). The city and Hastings Utilities each will pay $31,463. Adams County will pay $32,855.
- Unanimously approved a lease agreement with Dell Financial Services for server and backup expansion. The total cost is $219,233 spread over the next two fiscal years.
- Unanimously approved a resolution authorizing South Central Economic Development District to provide grant application assistance for a Community Development Block Grant for downtown revitalization.
- Unanimously approved Ordinance No. 4673 to rename 29th Street within Lakeview 6th Additional Final Plat to Morrell Lane. Council members also unanimously approved suspending the requirement to act on the ordinance for the second and third times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.