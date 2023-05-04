One by one on Thursday afternoon, Mary Vaughan hung pencil drawings of flowers, outlined in black marker, on a patch of bare wall near the front entrance at The Lark.

Since morning, Vaughan — a professional artist who grew up in Hastings and now divides her time between residences here and in Santa Rosa, California — had been encouraging individuals at Give Hastings Day headquarters to sit down and try their hand at drawing a bloom.

