One by one on Thursday afternoon, Mary Vaughan hung pencil drawings of flowers, outlined in black marker, on a patch of bare wall near the front entrance at The Lark.
Since morning, Vaughan — a professional artist who grew up in Hastings and now divides her time between residences here and in Santa Rosa, California — had been encouraging individuals at Give Hastings Day headquarters to sit down and try their hand at drawing a bloom.
At times, a little coaxing, cajoling and advising was necessary to help the would-be artists overcome their reluctance to participate.
“Some people might say I’m pushy,” Vaughan told a visitor with a laugh. “I just like to think of myself as lovingly persistent.”
Whatever the case, numerous drawings had been completed by midafternoon, and Vaughan already was thinking ahead, explaining to a reporter how she planned to take all the individual drawings, resize them as necessary, place them together like puzzle pieces, add unifying elements like vines to the picture, and come up with a piece of collaborative, ink-drawn artwork to commemorate the 10th edition of the Give Hastings Day festival of philanthropy.
“I’ll collage it together,” she said, noting the quality and uniqueness of the individual drawings by individuals who, to a one, did not believe they would make a worthy contribution.
“It’s really ironic because no one thinks they can draw, but they can,” Vaughan said, motioning to the wall. “All of these people said they could not draw.”
The final product might resemble a bouquet, or at least a garden, Vaughan said — standing as a metaphor for a community giving event that takes place each spring, with donations flowing in like water to sustain beneficial nonprofit organizations and projects.
“A garden gives,” she said.
The community art project is a first for Give Hastings Day, which as always is facilitated by the Hastings Community Foundation and this year is benefiting 108 participating groups.
This is the second year the event has included social activities at Give Day headquarters, where donors can drop off cash or checks until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
The schedule at The Lark included coffee and rolls in the morning; a hot dog and hamburger lunch at midday; a Business After Hours gathering sponsored by Oakeson Wealth & Retirement from 5-7 p.m.; and live music by Formerly Three with a popcorn bar from 7-10 p.m.
All events are open to the public. Those attending are asked to make a free-will donation for activities involving food, with proceeds to be divided among all participating organizations.
In the early afternoon hours Thursday, donors dropped by The Lark steadily to drop off their donations.
A team of accountants worked in an upstairs room to process the hand-delivered and online donations as they arrived, adding them to the day’s running total and updating the leaderboard continuously.
Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation, said that while events like Give Day are set up to facilitate online giving, the vendor who works with Give Day on its webpage advises that donors in Hastings and other Nebraska communities still prefer to donate cash or by check — often face-to-face, with a handshake to seal the deal.
“They tell us in 49 states the majority of dollars come in online,” Peters said. “There’s one exception, and that’s Nebraska.”
By 5 p.m., the 2023 event’s overall total had reached $569,368, with 4,082 donations recorded. That up-to the-minute total included donations that started arriving April 19, when the early-giving time window opened.
Give Hastings Day began in 2014. In its first nine years, the event raised more than $4.5 million.
In 2022, the event hauled in $867,629, smashing the previous record ($668,862 in 2021) by approaching $200,000.
Peters said Thursday’s community art project and an early window-decorating competition in support of Give Day were two examples of new activities added to this year’s schedule.
Event organizers were intentional in assembling this year’s schedule of offerings, providing activities to draw in all ages and all members of the family, Peters said.
“Our Give Day committee was trying to think ‘how do we engage with the community beyond just the dollars?’ ” he said.
After kicking around the idea of a community art project, Peters said, the committee enlisted Vaughan’s expertise in organizing it. Now, he said, he hopes the final piece of collaborative artwork can be featured on postcards, notecards or other materials publicizing Give Hastings Day.
He and Vaughan agreed the art project is emblematic of Give Day itself — an adventure that brings input from many people and improves the quality-of-life landscape for the Hastings area as a whole.
“The community art project is another example of of how you can play a small role and make something big happen,” Peters said. “At its core, that’s the story of Give Day.”
Final giving totals for the 2023 event will not be available until Friday. On Thursday afternoon, Peters said he and other organizers were ready to take a step back, watch the numbers along with everyone else, and just enjoy the day.
“Regardless of what the total is, we’re here celebrating to good work our nonprofits and the incredible generosity of our community,” he said.
Quality Sound & Water is the presenting sponsor for this year’s Give Hastings Day, with numerous other sponsors contributing, as well.
For more information or to give online Thursday night, visit www.givehastings.org.
