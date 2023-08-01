Citizens celebrated the 40th anniversary of National Night Out Tuesday at Chautauqua Park to support local law enforcement agencies and other emergency responders.
National Night Out is a countrywide event that provides law enforcement officers a chance to meet citizens in a fun, family-friendly setting. More than 10,000 communities across the United States and Canada participate in the event where people are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.
Mayor Corey Stutte read a proclamation declaring the event.
“This is such a great event every year,” he said. “It symbolizes our togetherness as a community and the importance of crime prevention.”
Hastings started celebrating National Night Out as a community event in 1995. The event is organized by the Hastings Police Department and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce’s Crime Prevention Task Force. It’s designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for law enforcement, strengthen community spirit and send a message to criminals that neighborhoods are fighting back.
Officers with the Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Hastings Fire and Rescue were on hand to meet people, hand out stickers and offer a glimpse into the insides of service vehicles.
Officer Brad Cunningham coordinated the event for the HPD. He said it provides an opportunity for police and citizens to come together to take a stand against crime.
“It’s important to show we can come together as a community,” he said. “We’re people just like anybody else.”
This year’s festivities included a demonstration with the police department’s canine unit and a hot dog eating contest.
Contestants tried to eat as many hot dogs at they could in five minutes. Three participants each from Hastings Police Department, Hastings Fire and Rescue and three randomly drawn members of the public competed.
Brandon Wiedel of the fire department won the challenge with eight hot dogs consumed in the time limit.
Adams County Sheriff John Rust said it’s a good event to interact with the public.
“Hastings and Adams County have always been great in working with law enforcement,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.