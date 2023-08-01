Citizens celebrated the 40th anniversary of National Night Out Tuesday at Chautauqua Park to support local law enforcement agencies and other emergency responders.

National Night Out is a countrywide event that provides law enforcement officers a chance to meet citizens in a fun, family-friendly setting. More than 10,000 communities across the United States and Canada participate in the event where people are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.

