Opioids are a significant concern for the Hastings Police Department, officers explained during a discussion on the topic Friday at the YWCA of Adams County.
Chief Adam Story and Capt. Raelee Van Winkle were among the speakers for the ASAAP (Area Substance Abuse and Alcohol Prevention) Breakout Breakfast Session.
Van Winkle said opioid abuse isn’t new to the community but it has changed over the years.
Opioids are a class of drugs that include the illegal drug heroin; synthetic opioids such as fentanyl; and pain relievers available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, morphine and others.
Story said the bulk of the abuse previously stemmed from prescriptions, but doctors have become more educated about the dangers of opioids and prescribe them less frequently now.
Most of the opioid abuse seen in the city at this time is clandestinely-made fentanyl. While prescription medications are created with precise measurements under controlled conditions, pills made illegally may be more or less potent than intended.
“You never know what you’re going to get,” Van Winkle said.
Fluctuating doses mean a user could take too much of a drug and cause an overdose, which can be potentially life-threatening.
Van Winkle said there were six confirmed drug overdose deaths in Hastings last year.
And the problem isn’t limited to Hastings.
ASAAP Project Director Amelia Benjamin said that across the United States, an estimated 20 million people are symptomatic in opioid addiction. Another 23 million people are in recovery.
Between 1999 and 2020, she said, about 933,000 people died due to opioid overdose. About 93,400 Americans died in 2020 to drug overdose, and 75% of those cases involved opioids.
One of those overdose deaths was Derrek Cocchiarella.
His sister, Lindsey Lyons of Hastings, said Cocchiarella died on June 26, 2021. He was 23 years old.
Lyons said she and her mother, Linette Cocchiarella, were trying to get Derrek into treatment, but had trouble accessing help in the area.
“He didn’t get a chance to fulfill everything he was supposed to,” Lyons said.
She is helping organize an addiction and overdose information event to connect people with treatment options on Sept. 23 at the Quality Inn and Convention Center near Grand Island.
In an effort to prevent deaths like Cocchiarella’s, the Hastings Police Department has started administering naloxone (Narcan) for suspected overdose cases.
Naloxone is a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. It attaches to opioid receptors and reverses and blocks the effects of other opioids. If a person’s breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose, the medicine can restore normal breathing.
Naloxone has no effect on someone without opioids in their system.
Van Winkle said officers started carrying naloxone in 2019. The medicine originally was prescribed to officers, who kept it on hand in case of an accidental overdose.
Benjamin said accidental skin contact that later is absorbed into the bloodstream can cause an overdose.
Van Winkle said the original HPD policy was for officer-prescribed naloxone to be used on officers, but they later changed the policy to allow officers to use the medicine to help with overdoses they encountered in the public.
She said officers have administered naloxone six to eight times in last six months.
Story suggested everyone become educated about naloxone, because it can save lives. Just as buildings are equipped with fire extinguishers or automated external defibrillators in case of emergency, he said naloxone should be available throughout the community.
“It’s just a good product to have anywhere,” he said.
