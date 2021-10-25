SUPERIOR — Residents from the area and beyond came out to support one another Sunday evening in the wake of a shooting at a local grain elevator that left three dead last week.
The Nuckolls County Ministerial Association organized a candlelight prayer vigil at the Superior City Park. Hundreds attended the service, which impressed organizers.
“We are so overwhelmed by the turnout tonight,” said the Rev. Natalie Faust with the First United Methodist Church in Superior.
Clergy associated with the Nuckolls County Ministerial Association took turns praying for various groups affected by last week’s tragedy.
Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior had been fired from Agrex Inc. Thursday before returning to the grain elevator about 2 p.m. with a handgun and opening fire. He shot three people before an Agrex employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, killing Hoskinson. Sandra Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, and Darin Koepke, 53, of Hadar died from injuries in the attack.
The Rev. Daniel Waide with Formoso Community Church in Formoso, offered a prayer for the families of the victims and those affected by the incident. He prayed for God to provide comfort through these trying times.
“We are hurting,” he said. “We’re confused.”
He encouraged people to turn toward God to provide comfort through the Holy Spirit.
“We ask for comfort for the families of the victims,” he said. “You are the God who heals.”
The Rev. Matt Ehlers with Olive Hill Church in rural Jewell County, Kansas, prayed for the agriculture community, which includes much of the economy of the area.
He said the fact that the community came together for the vigil shows the heart of the residents and their willingness to support each other.
“Let us continue to be the disciples You taught us to be.”
The Rev. Ethan Feistner with Salem Lutheran Church (ELCA) between Superior and Nelson prayed for Hoskinson’s family, reminding the audience of the loss his family is suffering, as well.
“We pray You be with Max’s family in the midst of things they are trying to understand,” he said. “May the Holy Spirit lead us as a community to come to the aid of one another.”
The Rev. Jon Albrecht with Living Faith Fellowship Church in Superior prayed for the Agrex family, which is feeling the loss from locations across several states.
He said that he was among the residents in a state of shock following the news on Thursday. He said he was encouraged to see messages saying “Together we are better” in the aftermath of the tragedy and pointed to his faith as a guiding light in the darkness.
“It’s hard enough to do this for those of us who know Jesus,” he said. “It’s next to impossible to go through something like this and not know Jesus.”
The Rev. Lori Kitzing of First Presbyterian Church in Superior and Bethany Lutheran Church in Ruskin prayed for the first responders as well as the doctors and nurses who cared for those who were injured, especially considering the likelihood of them knowing each other from the community.
“Keep our first responders safe from harm,” she said. “Help us support them in the important work they do.”
The Rev. Robert Hopkins of Centennial Lutheran Church in Superior prayed for the community struggling to make sense of the tragic loss of life.
“It’s hard to imagine the magnitude of grief this community is going through,” he said.
The Rev. David Johnson with Grace Community Evangelical Free Church in Superior encouraged people to remember that everyone has been affected by the shooting.
“It’s our prayer that we would not take this hurt and lash out at others,” he said. “We pray we have tender hearts toward one another.”
The Rev. Jeff Kimberly of Lighthouse Community Church of the Nazarene in Superior said he drove the school bus to Hastings as Superior faced St. Cecilia in a football game on Friday. He was encouraged by a moment of silence held for Superior during the game and the kind words offered, showing the tragedy affected more than just Superior.
“As people from Hastings filed by the bus, there was an outpouring of people saying, ‘We’re praying for you,’ ” he said.
Pastor Mike Sander with Superior Church of Christ asked the audience to look forward to finding ways to help one another heal through the grief.
“The truth is, the next step is the most important one,” he said. “It’s something we’ve got to do. We’ve got to go out of our way to love one another.”
