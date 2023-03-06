Community members voiced preference in renovating the City Building and keeping city offices downtown during town hall discussions Saturday morning and Monday evening on the future of the building.
Hastings residents were invited to tour the building and provide feedback on possible remedies for the structure at 220 N. Hastings Ave.
The meetings started with tours of the building guided by city staff, followed by discussion in the City Council chambers.
During the tour on Saturday, guides pointed out problems with the roof, cracks in the foundation and trouble with climate control systems being unable to prevent mold and further deterioration of the building.
Shawn Metcalf, who took over as city administrator Dec. 21, 2022, is leading the charge to examine the City Building issue as head of the City Hall Committee.
“For me, it was an obvious issue we need to address,” he said.
In the interests of transparency, Metcalf said the committee wanted to get the residents’ thoughts before spending money on specific project plans to consider.
Initial options being considered include repairing the building, remodeling the building, and moving city offices to North Denver Station, 1228 N. Denver Ave., where Hastings Utilities’ offices already are located. HU is the city utility department.
Metcalf also introduced the idea of building a new, smaller structure in the parking lot across the street from the current City Building, as the lower square footage could reduce the overall costs but still meet the city’s needs.
Alton Jackson, member of a resident advocacy group called Hastings Citizens with a Voice, said he doesn’t like the idea of moving city hall to a new building in the parking lot.
“That parking lot needs to be used for a parking lot,” he said.
Roy DeMars, a member of the Downtown Business Improvement District board of directors, was among several who believes the city offices need to be downtown.
“Any move of the city facility is a bad move,” he said. “It goes against everything that the BID has been doing.”
Jackson said he was disappointed the city government allowed the building to deteriorate and pointed to two older buildings that he has restored as proof it could be done with the City Building.
Others echoed those concerns, including James Hill of Hastings.
“What worries me is if we didn’t take care of this building, what makes us think we will take care of a new building?” Hill asked.
No one attending Saturday’s or Monday’s meetings expressed support for moving offices out of the City Building and relocating them to North Denver Station.
In his opening statement both Saturday and Tuesday, Metcalf addressed the issue of deferred maintenance in the building. He said the city doesn’t have anyone in charge of overseeing maintenance and repairs for city-owned property.
“We absolutely need to take care of what we have,” he said on Saturday.
To that end, Metcalf plans to suggest adding a maintenance manager for city properties during budget discussions for the next fiscal year.
The City Building was built as a bank in 1963. The city purchased the structure for use as its new office building in 1984.
The city’s plans for the building have been up for discussion since June 2020 when officials first detailed problems with deteriorating infrastructure, mold, mildew and other real or possible environmental health hazards there.
At that time, former City Administrator Dave Ptak said the trouble reflected years of deferred maintenance.
City officials moved public meetings out of the building for several months in 2021, and the city considered temporarily moving its offices elsewhere until they lowered radon levels in the basement by introducing negative pressure to allow fresh air through.
There had been discussion about moving the city offices to a repurposed old boiler and turbine area at North Denver Station. The discussions were paused in January 2022.
Since that time, some community members have expressed support for retaining and repairing the building and keeping city offices downtown.
Paul Dietze, president of Hastings Citizens with a Voice, was among those who want the city to keep the City Building. He said Saturday that the building is a good structure and offers plenty of space.
Although preliminary estimates put the price of remodeling the building at roughly $9 million, he said the city should look at ways to reduce that cost.
Lee Vrooman, city director of engineering, said those estimated costs were based solely on square footage.
Even if it cost more than other options, residents at the meeting expressed a desire to keep the building.
“Do it like you would your own home,” Dietze said.
Metcalf also asked about improving the appearance of the building.
DeMars pointed to the recent renovations of Hastings Public Schools buildings and said the city should consider something similar.
“What we’ve done with the schools has been fantastic,” he said.
Jessica Rohan of Hastings said it needs to be a space that works for the community, as well as give developers and others new to the city a positive impression.
“Is this the impression we want people to have of Hastings?” she asked.
A second opportunity for the public to share thoughts on the issue will be March 6 at 6 p.m.
Following the town halls, the city will launch a survey later this week asking Hastings residents what they value about city hall and what they would like to see in a new or renovated facility. The survey will be open for two weeks.
Metcalf said the survey results will be made available to everyone, especially the Hastings City Council as it considers what to do with the building.
“I think it’s good for City Council to hear that,” Metcalf said.
During Monday’s meeting, more than 40 audience members gave Metcalf a round of applause for organizing the sessions and giving them a chance to speak their minds by passing the microphone around the room.
Throughout the evening, some participants commented that they have grown to distrust city government and have felt unable to voice their views in the past.
“My view on this whole local government thing is that we serve the people, and so providing opportunities for things like this, this town hall, is good,” Metcalf said. “It’s good to hear from all of you as the users of this building and to know how can we best serve our community.”
